KQ offers pilots way out of strike

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Oct 30, 2022
Kenya Airways passenger plane. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways management has offered to resume contribution to the provident fund next year in what is seen as a bid to soften the stance of pilots who have served a strike notice.

KQ Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka proposed another option the provident fund resumes immediately in place of the payment of deferred 2020 and 2021 salaries.

Through communication to staff seen by Weekend in Business, Kilavuka said the airline does not have enough cash-flow to pay into the fund, which is equally contributed by the staff for retirement or when they leave employment.

He said the management had prioritised payment of the deferred portion of salaries accrued during the Covid-19 period. “In this regard, we are paying the 2021 portion until November 2022,” he said, adding that the human resource department would advise on how the business will pay the 2020 deferred portion, which may commence in December this year.

This is subject to affordability and cash availability, which is dependent on a network devoid of disruptions.

“After that, and going by projections in the first half of 2023, we shall resume provident fund contributions in quarter three of 2023,” said Kilavuka in the staff message dated October 28, 2022.

“However, if staff feel otherwise, we could suspend the payment of deferred pay and resume the provident fund.” The fund is one of the issues tabled by the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), which represents about 400 pilots.

Kilavuka maintained that Kalpa had not exhausted all avenues of discussion, noting that the representatives also did not act in good faith as they want their demands met without negotiations.

This happened during a meeting organised by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions, which sought to find a solution to the impending strike.

Related Topics
Previous article
Re-evaluate retirement age due to higher life expectancy
Next article
Premium
Safaricom seeks talks with CBK on bank transfer charges
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 15 hours ago
Business
US firms to jet into Kenya in hunt for GMO trade deals
By Dominic Omondi 16 hours ago
Business
Premium Yatani's advice to Ndung'u as he hands over Treasury post
By Mate Tongola Oct. 28, 2022
Motoring
You risk 2 years in jail or Sh400,000 fine for red and blue 'VIP' car flickers
.

Latest Stories

What to do for your real estate project to pay off
Opinion
By Nashon Okowa
1 hour ago
Re-evaluate retirement age due to higher life expectancy
Opinion
By David Odhiambo
1 hour ago
KQ offers pilots way out of strike
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hour ago
Avocado nursery stares at losses
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
11 hours ago
Premium KRA could come hard on you as Ruto pushes for Sh3 trillion tax
Business
By Macharia Kamau
12 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Boniface Gikandi 11 hours ago
Business
Avocado nursery stares at losses
By Macharia Kamau 12 hours ago
Business
Premium KRA could come hard on you as Ruto pushes for Sh3 trillion tax
By Brian Okoth 13 hours ago
Business
Abraham Serem replaces East African Community CS Miano as KenGen CEO
By Brian Ngugi 15 hours ago
Business
US firms to jet into Kenya in hunt for GMO trade deals

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.