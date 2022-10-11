Start-ups challenged to embrace digital transformation

John Ndegwa, the founder Brands of the Year Awards (BOYA) during the awards ceremony in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

At least 30 companies were feted for outstanding performance in their respective industries during the 2022 Brands of the Year Awards (BOYA) in Nairobi.

The annual awards mark the ultimate recognition of the most popular, dominant, emerging, and start-up brands in Kenya with a significant impact on their industry category in one way or another.

The entries were divided into three categories - those in business for five years or less, those in business for five to 10 years, and those in business for over ten years.

John Ndegwa, the founder of BOYA Awards, challenged organisations to embrace digital transformation in their operations to empower employees and improve the customer experience.

“We believe that businesses now have access to more information about their customers than ever before and hence we can help in deriving more detailed insights regarding consumer behaviour and preferences. We are here today as a result of such analytics that has placed you here as champions based on the current year market standing measured by consumer preference and expert analysis,” he said.

Some of the companies awarded include Venus Venture, which bagged the Most Trusted Events and Décor Brand in Kenya award, Tujenge Homes, which was voted Most Recommended Land-Selling Start-up Brand in Kenya) and Royal Beauty Industries, which was voted the fastest-growing beauty company.

Other companies include Spoton Vacation, which bagged the fastest-growing tours and travel company award and Amcco Properties, which was awarded Most Preferred Land Selling Start-up Brand in Kenya.

Cascade Institute of Hospitality bagged the Most Competent Hospitality College in Kenya award, Homepoint Investment (Fastest Growing Land Selling Emerging Brand in Kenya), Username Investment Limited (Most Trusted and Reliable Land Selling Brand in Kenya) and Maridady Motors Limited (Most Preferred Direct Car Importing Brand in Kenya).