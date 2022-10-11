Start-ups challenged to embrace digital transformation

Business
 By David Njaaga | Oct 11, 2022

John Ndegwa, the founder Brands of the Year Awards (BOYA) during the awards ceremony in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

At least 30 companies were feted for outstanding performance in their respective industries during the 2022 Brands of the Year Awards (BOYA) in Nairobi.

The annual awards mark the ultimate recognition of the most popular, dominant, emerging, and start-up brands in Kenya with a significant impact on their industry category in one way or another.

The entries were divided into three categories - those in business for five years or less, those in business for five to 10 years, and those in business for over ten years.

John Ndegwa, the founder of BOYA Awards, challenged organisations to embrace digital transformation in their operations to empower employees and improve the customer experience.

“We believe that businesses now have access to more information about their customers than ever before and hence we can help in deriving more detailed insights regarding consumer behaviour and preferences. We are here today as a result of such analytics that has placed you here as champions based on the current year market standing measured by consumer preference and expert analysis,” he said.

Some of the companies awarded include Venus Venture, which bagged the Most Trusted Events and Décor Brand in Kenya award, Tujenge Homes, which was voted Most Recommended Land-Selling Start-up Brand in Kenya) and Royal Beauty Industries, which was voted the fastest-growing beauty company.

Other companies include Spoton Vacation, which bagged the fastest-growing tours and travel company award and Amcco Properties, which was awarded Most Preferred Land Selling Start-up Brand in Kenya.

Cascade Institute of Hospitality bagged the Most Competent Hospitality College in Kenya award, Homepoint Investment (Fastest Growing Land Selling Emerging Brand in Kenya), Username Investment Limited (Most Trusted and Reliable Land Selling Brand in Kenya) and Maridady Motors Limited (Most Preferred Direct Car Importing Brand in Kenya).

Related Topics
Previous article
We are here to stay says SBM, denies CBK support
Next article
Commercial lenders urged to adopt new payments system
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Inside push by multinationals to green their Kenyan units
By Macharia Kamau 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Kenya faces catch-22 situation as airlines push for open skies
By XN Iraki 52 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Premium Opinion: Splitting Safaricom: If it ain't broken, don't fix it
.

Latest Stories

We are here to stay says SBM, denies CBK support
Business
By Dominic Omondi
52 minutes ago
Start-ups challenged to embrace digital transformation
Business
By David Njaaga
52 minutes ago
Commercial lenders urged to adopt new payments system
Business
By Brian Ngugi
52 minutes ago
Transformers supplier banks on tech to power region
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
52 minutes ago
Varsities faulted for low rate of monitising innovations
Financial Standard
By Moses Omusolo
52 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Dominic Omondi 52 minutes ago
Business
We are here to stay says SBM, denies CBK support
By Brian Ngugi 52 minutes ago
Business
Commercial lenders urged to adopt new payments system
By Amos Kareithi 18 hours ago
Business
Premium When farmers had to be told when to start planting
By Brian Ngugi 23 hours ago
Business
Premium CBK in legal breach over vacant top positions, says State audit

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.