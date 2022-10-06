Keroche to pay former MD Sh45m for unfair sacking

The Labour Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the brewer to pay Sam Shollei the money after finding that he was sacked without a basis. [Istockphoto]

The Labour Court has ordered Keroche Breweries to pay its former Managing Director Sh45 million for unfair termination of employment.

In a dispute that has lasted in court for the last three years, Labour Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the brewer to pay Sam Shollei the money after finding that he was sacked without a basis. At the same time, the judge found that there was no hearing conducted before the firm issued him with a termination letter. Justice Wasilwa had in total awarded Shollei Sh52 million. She, however, deducted Sh7 million which he was paid immediately Keroche dismissed him.

“The claimant was further terminated without being given notice and so he is entitled to notice pay. Having stated as above and have found the claimant’s termination unfair and unjustified, I find for the claimant and award him,” said Justice Wasilwa.

Shollei was employed by the brewer on a four-year contract in 2017. According to his lawyer Daniel Achach, the contract read that either party could end the contract by giving a three months notice or payment.

Achach said the notice was increased to six months a year later. Justice Wasilwa heard that due to political instability, reporting period was postponed from October 2017 to January 2018. Achach said there was a mutual agreement between him and Keroche that he would be receiving half pay.