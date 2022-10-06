Premium

Keroche to pay former MD Sh45m for unfair sacking

Business
 By Kamau Muthoni | Oct 06, 2022
 The Labour Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the brewer to pay Sam Shollei the money after finding that he was sacked without a basis. [Istockphoto] 

The Labour Court has ordered Keroche Breweries to pay its former Managing Director Sh45 million for unfair termination of employment.

In a dispute that has lasted in court for the last three years, Labour Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the brewer to pay Sam Shollei the money after finding that he was sacked without a basis. At the same time, the judge found that there was no hearing conducted before the firm issued him with a termination letter. Justice Wasilwa had in total awarded Shollei Sh52 million. She, however, deducted Sh7 million which he was paid immediately Keroche dismissed him.

“The claimant was further terminated without being given notice and so he is entitled to notice pay. Having stated as above and have found the claimant’s termination unfair and unjustified, I find for the claimant and award him,” said Justice Wasilwa.

Shollei was employed by the brewer on a four-year contract in 2017. According to his lawyer Daniel Achach, the contract read that either party could end the contract by giving a three months notice or payment.

Achach said the notice was increased to six months a year later.  Justice Wasilwa heard that due to political instability, reporting period was postponed from October 2017 to January 2018. Achach said there was a mutual agreement between him and Keroche that he would be receiving half pay.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
CBK assurances aside, could we end up going the Sri Lanka way?
Next article
Premium
How to make logistics work for the economy
.

Similar Articles

By James Wanzala 7 hours ago
Real Estate
Ugandan delegation benchmarks at Tatu City
By Anthony Netia 7 hours ago
Real Estate
Debunking myths on why youth shun property market
By Peter Theuri 7 hours ago
Real Estate
Greenpark residents fight developer over proposed petrol station
.

Latest Stories

Premium
More pain from tax hikes loom as counties want uncollected Sh216b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
35 minutes ago
Premium CBK assurances aside, could we end up going the Sri Lanka way?
Opinion
By Billow Kerrow
35 minutes ago
Premium Keroche to pay former MD Sh45m for unfair sacking
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hour ago
Premium How to make logistics work for the economy
Business
By Gilbert Langat
5 hours ago
Inflation adjustments on excise tax rates hurting businesses, consumers
Opinion
By Anthony Mwangi
7 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 35 minutes ago
Business
Premium More pain from tax hikes loom as counties want uncollected Sh216b
By Gilbert Langat 5 hours ago
Business
Premium How to make logistics work for the economy
By Frankline Sunday 7 hours ago
Business
Regulator trains guns on digital lenders over client data privacy
By Peter Theuri 7 hours ago
Business
Insurance premiums rise 13.2 per cent in second quarter of year

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.