Standard Group, matatu owners in deal to give passengers access to newspapers

Acting CEO of Matatu Owners Association Patricia Mutheu (left), the chairman MOA Simon Kimutai (centre) and Chief Officer, Operations and Strategy at Standard Media group Ben Omollo (right) during the signing of a memorandum of association at the Standard Group Headquarters in Nairobi on October 4, 2022. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

The Standard Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Matatu Owners Association (MOA) to provide a platform for them to articulate their issues and enable commuters access The Standard.

The partnership which will mutually benefit the Standard Group and matatu operators will also help MOA engage key players in the industry, the government and the private sector.

The MOA through The Standard newspaper will share content relevant to the sector — issues such as road safety, cashless payment system and behaviour change of the operators.

Benedict Omollo, Standard Group Chief Officer, Operations and Strategy, said that the group is looking to tell positive stories about the matatu industry and bring behaviour change as envisaged by the public.

“This understanding is very crucial in behaviour change. We will be able to highlight many things that affect the operation of public transport. We will work together with Standard Group, and award best performing matatu,” Abraham Kimutai, the chair of Matatu Owners Association said, adding that, they will ensure that commuters can access copies of The Standard and Nairobian newspapers.