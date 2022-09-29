Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns

 By AP | Sep 29, 2022

This image provided by Amazon shows the Halo Rise bedside smart alarm. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, that it will start selling the device later this year. [AP Photo]

Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not.

The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband.

The device, called Halo Rise, will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns, allowing the device to track sleep stages during the night, the Seattle-based company said. Amazon said the device “does not include cameras or microphones,” and will go for $139.99.

The Halo Rise would be the latest device in Amazon’s Halo line, which includes a fitness tracker that can track physical activity and sleeping patterns. Amazon noted the device can connect with its virtual assistant, Alexa, and allow users to wake up to their favorite songs, and a light that “simulates the colors and gradual brightening of a sunrise.”

The new device highlights the company’s ever-growing move to integrate its technology in consumers’ lives, and broaden its reach into wellness. Its healthcare ambitions have grown over the years, seen most recently in its planned $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The deal is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission.

Amazon, which has faced scrutiny over its handling of consumer data, quickly offered assurances on Wednesday that the information in the Halo Rise device will be kept safe — saying the “health data is encrypted in transit and at rest in the cloud.”

Amazon Halo health data is not used for marketing, product recommendations, or advertising, and never sold,” the company said.

Separately, Amazon said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on. It will also add more features to its Ring doorbell cameras, home robot Astro, and release new Echo devices.

