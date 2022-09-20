Government releases Sh3.6 billion for subsidized fertiliser

A bag of fertilizer to cost Sh3,500 under the subsidy programme. [File, Standard]

The National Treasury has released Sh3.6 billion for subsidised fertilizer, in line with President William Ruto’s directive.

In a statement by Agriculture Ministry Acting Principal Dr Francis Owino, the fertilizer will be distributed through the National Cereals Board depots and sub-depots countrywide.

The subsidy and distribution programme was effected on Monday, September 19.

“The government has unveiled Sh3.55billion to subsidize 71, 000 metric tonnes of fertilizer for growing food crops during the short rains season. This quantity will support the cultivation of approximately 1.4 million acres,” Owino noted.

“To actualize the presidential directive, the subsidized fertiliser programme will start with counties undertaking planting during the short rains season of 2022,” he added.

During his inauguration last week, President William Ruto pledged to distribute about 1.4 million bags of subsidized fertiliser.

Two days before his swearing-in, Ruto said he would announce new fertilizer prices this week after consulting various stakeholders.

“We have had meetings with those in the Ministry of Agriculture and we will announce new fertilizers prices that we will be reduced this week,” he stated.

“We have started a journey of changing the agriculture sector,” Ruto said.

The price of planting fertilizer in the current season hit a high of over Sh6,500 while CAN-used for top dressing was between Sh6,000 and Sh7,000 depending on the outlets while urea was over Sh7,000 per 50 kg bag.

Under the subsidy, DAP fertiliser will cost Sh3,500, CAN Sh2,875, UREA-Sh3,500, NPK- Sh3, 275 and Sulphate of Ammonia will cost Sh2, 220.