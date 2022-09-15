South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations

Business
 By AP | Sep 15, 2022

South Korea’s Personal Information and Protection Commission has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. [AP Photo]

South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements.

South Korea’s Personal Information and Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) after a meeting where officials agreed that the companies’ business practices might cause “serious” privacy infringements.

The fines were the biggest ever penalties imposed by South Korea for privacy law violations, the commission said in a press release.

Both companies refuted the commission’s findings and Meta indicated it could challenge its fine in court. The fines can be appealed through administrative lawsuits, which must be filed within 90 days after the companies are formally notified of the commission’s decision.

According to the commission, Google and Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, didn’t clearly inform users or obtain their consent as they collected information about their online activities when they used other websites or services outside their own platforms. Such data was used to analyze their interests and create individually customized advertisements, the commission said.

The commission ordered the companies to provide an “easy and clear” process of consent giving people more control over whether to share information about what they do online.

“Google did not clearly inform consumers that it would collect and use their behavioral information about their use of other companies’ (services) when they signed up,” the commission said.

“Meta did not present the content of consent in way that could be easily seen by consumers when they signed up, and just included the content in their full data policy statement. It did not specifically inform consumers of the legally required notifications and did not obtain their consent.”

The commission said the companies’ practices seriously threatened privacy rights as more than 82% of South Koreans using Google and more than 98% using Meta have let the companies track their online activities.

Google, a search and email giant that also operates the YouTube video platform, disagreed with the commission’s findings. It said in a statement that it has always demonstrated a commitment to “making ongoing updates that give users control and transparency.” The company said it will review the commission’s findings once it receives the fully written decision.

Meta said it will consider “all options,” including seeking a court ruling.

“We are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations,” Meta said in an emailed statement.

Related Topics
Previous article
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 11 hours ago
Real Estate
Kenya to pilot Africa's first data hub for real estate investors
By Patrick Beja 11 hours ago
Shipping & Logistics
Port workers seek truce to end industrial unrest
By Philip Mwakio 11 hours ago
Shipping & Logistics
Mombasa port records brisk business as more ships dock
.

Latest Stories

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations
Business
By AP
1 hour ago
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Business
By AP
1 hour ago
Report: TikTok search results riddled with misinformation
Business
By AP
2 hours ago
Maize flour shortage fears after millers warn of cashflow hitch
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hours ago
Premium It's pain at the pump for motorists as State eliminates petrol subsidy
Business
By Macharia Kamau
3 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By AP 1 hour ago
Business
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
By AP 2 hours ago
Business
Report: TikTok search results riddled with misinformation
By Brian Ngugi 3 hours ago
Business
Maize flour shortage fears after millers warn of cashflow hitch
By Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago
Business
Premium It's pain at the pump for motorists as State eliminates petrol subsidy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.