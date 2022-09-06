Agricultural show attracts 57 local and foreign exhibitors

 By Philip Mwakio | Sep 06, 2022
Tomato farming exhibition during the 2019 Mombasa International Show. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

This year’s Mombasa International Show organised by the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) has attracted 57 exhibitors.

The annual event to be held from November 2-6 had taken a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has traditionally been held in August each year.

“We are going on with preparations and have invited some 350 local and international exhibitors,” Mombasa show chairman Anisa Abdalah said.

Ms Abdalah said due to a revised calendar of events, the Mombasa show will be the last this year.

“We have 16 shows nationally. When Covid hit, none of the events was held. And when we resumed we only planned for nine, including the Mombasa one,” she said.

And to entice more students to attend the annual event, the Mombasa show management committee has organised a series of meetings with county directors of education in all six counties in the Coast region.

“We have a lot in store from the exhibitors and want all showgoers, including students and farmers, to come forward and learn modern farming techniques,” she said. 

This year’s theme is ‘Promoting Innovation and Technology in Agriculture and Trade’.

Head of the show’s publicity committee Kauli Mwembe said the show rundown includes a Harvest Festival (Sunday, October 30), pre-show day October 31, Pre-show judging day November 1, Governor day November 2, official opening November 3, Maritime day/special party November 4, family day November 5 and the final day on November 6.

ASK Chief Executive Batram Muthoka told journalists that ASK is also looking at ways of fully utilising their assets at the show grounds to ensure they are not only active during the show dates.

“We are running through the development of an integrated land use master plan and we have already completed the one in Jamhuri Park and a few other shows,” he said.

Other highlights at the Mombasa show include displays by Makonde Sindimba dancers and Amahoro dance troupe from Burundi.

The society will hold only nine shows this year as opposed to 16. 

