Weak shilling, delay of subsidy refunds dent Total Energies profits

Money & Market
 By Macharia Kamau | Aug 31, 2022
Utalii Total petrol station in Westlands, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A weak shilling, high cost of crude oil globally and delays by government to refund oil marketing companies their margins for keeping fuel prices stable has hit Total Energies Kenya, which has reported a 55 per cent drop in net profit.

The oil marketer Wednesday said its profit after tax over the half year to June 30 reduced to Sh798.59 million from Sh1.79 billion over a similar half in 2021.

This was despite an increase in revenues, with gross sales growing 26.28 per cent to Sh65.44 billion over the half year compared to Sh51.82 billion last year, which Total attributed to high revenues from diversified revenue streams.

The government has been subsiding fuel prices since April last year whereby oil marketers forego their margins at the pump to keep prices low.

The margins are later compensated by the National Treasury, a process that has been marked with delays and in turn seen marketers having to look for alternative financing to meet daily expenses.

The high cost of crude oil, the firm said, has also caused a strain on its finances.

In the absence of speedy refunds from the government and the higher crude oil prices, Total said it had to borrow more over the six months to fund its operations, resulting in a spike in its finance costs that rose to Sh149 million from Sh6 million in 2021.

“During the period, international oil and gas prices, while being volatile, have continued to rise due to market disruptions lined to geopolitical conflicts," said Total accompanying its half-year results on Wednesday.

"These have exacerbated the upward trend of fuel prices in the country as well as the working capital requirements of the company.” 

Crude oil prices rose to an average of $109.68 (Sh13,151 at current exchange rate) in July from $82.03 (Sh9,844) per barrel in January and $63.35 (Sh7,602) in June last year.

“The increase in working capital requirements emanating from increase in oil prices and compensation from the government fuel stabilisation programme led to increased financing costs in the review period.”

Foreign exchange losses also grew on account of the shilling weakening against the US dollar. The shilling traded at 118.53 to the dollar in June this year, compared to 113.58 in January 2022 and 107.82 in June last year.

“Foreign exchange loss increased to Sh48 million (compared to Sh3 million in 2021) mainly due to the sharp depreciation of the Kenya shilling against the US dollar in the period,” said Total Energies.

The company said the 26.28 per cent increase in revenues was largely due to sales performance and increased fuel prices but profit fell “mainly due to lag in price adjustment arising from a sharp increase in fuel prices”.

Owing to the regulated pricing of petroleum products, oil marketers cannot adjust prices immediately they start feeling the heat from higher global prices and have to wait for the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority to publish maximum prices every month.

At times, the retail pricing is also affected by the contracts that importers of petroleum products have with suppliers, which might tie them to a certain price for a couple of months.

Total said it registered an increase in sales from diversified revenue sources.

“However, revenues from diversified investments in shops, food and services and income from partnerships with third parties increased in the period compared to 2021,” said the company.

Related Topics
Previous article
NHC signs Sh7 billion funding for Water Front City housing project
Next article
Election jitters cause more dip in office market
.

Similar Articles

By Moses Omusolo 18 hours ago
Business
Kenya prepares for avocado exports to Malaysia market
By Macharia Kamau 18 hours ago
Business
HF Group back to profit on cost cutting, new revenue streams
By Peter Theuri 18 hours ago
Business
Increased lending grows Family Bank's half-year profit to Sh1.6 billion
.

Latest Stories

Weak shilling, delay of subsidy refunds dent Total Energies profits
Money & Market
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
Premium My starting capital was knowledge and a laptop
Enterprise
By Peter Muiruri
11 hours ago
Premium Engineer finds fortune in milk ATMs
Enterprise
By Ishaq Jumbe
13 hours ago
Premium Your business and the law
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
14 hours ago
Fund for start-ups with climate resilience projects
Enterprise
By Moses Omusolo
18 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 4 days ago
Money & Market
Premium Best saving strategy: Is it 503020 or 8020 rule of thumb?
By Entrepreneur 4 days ago
Money & Market
Premium Five reasons startups fail and why they are preventable
By Graham Kajilwa 11 days ago
Money & Market
Premium Are saccos 'hiding' credit defaulters?
By Jennifer Anyango 12 days ago
Money & Market
Premium Step-by-step guide of growing spring onions

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.