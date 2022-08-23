Safaricom to close its Two Rivers Mall retail centre [File, Standard]

Telecommunications company Safaricom has announced it will close its Two Rivers Mall retail centre on August 31.

The firm said services that were being offered at Two Rivers Mall will now be transferred to its Village Market centre starting September 1, 2022.

The reasons for the closure of the Two Rivers Mall branch remain unrevealed.

“As we continue to streamline our business operations to better meet customers’ needs, we wish to inform all our customers of the closure of our Two Rivers Mall retail centre with effect from August 31, 2022 at the close of business,” Safaricom said in a statement dated Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The closure comes five years after Safaricom opened the Two Rivers Mall retail centre in 2017.

The branch was the telco’s 46th outlet in Kenya at the time.

“We are always looking for opportunities to further enhance focus on our customers, in order to build closer personal relationships. This fits into our strategic business objective of always putting the customer first. Our intention is to ensure that as we continue growing, innovating in technology and investing in our network, we do not lose sight of our customers and their needs,” said Steve Okeyo, Safaricom’s regional sales and operation director at the time.

The Two Rivers Mall retail centre has been catering for clients living in Runda, Ruaka, Redhill, Kabuku and Limuru.

According to Safaricom, the Two Rivers Mall retail centre was meant to “reduce the very heavy foot traffic experienced in Village Market shop”.