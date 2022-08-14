Elections should not cause unease, economic uncertainty

Opinion
 By Tobias Alando | Aug 14, 2022
Rachel Shebesh in the company of other Azimio agents shout at a man to get out of the tallying floor as the tension rises ahead of the announcement of the Presidential results at the 2022 General Election National Tallying centre, Bomas of Kenya. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Any nation’s development relies on its elected leaders. Leadership plays a key role in sustainable economic growth as it involves providing opportunities for growth and progressive developments.

Thus, elections are a key determinant of a country’s social, political and economic performance. Unfortunately, pre-poll campaigns focused on slogans, political rhetoric and unpractical measures that do not address the realities facing Kenyans.

This has been quite disheartening because political goodwill is essential in ensuring matters affecting citizens are resolved.

Add to this, the disruptions we have dealt with over the last two years that continue to strain our economy. This should not be the case every five years when Kenya heads to the ballot.

Historically, there has been a slowdown in business every election year and 2022 hasn’t been different. Currently, the business community - both local and foreign - is adopting a wait-and-see approach before embarking on new projects or expanding on existing ones.

The decision-making process has also stagnated until the new leadership is inaugurated. Even then, the restructuring in government that comes with any election will stall any major moves in the immediate term. The political pillar of Vision 2030 envisions a country with a democratic system that reflects the aspirations and expectations of its people.

As such, electoral mobilisation should centre around the aspirants’ manifestos, which should be proof of their mastery of challenges facing the country and how they seek to resolve them.

Heavy burden

Even beyond the elections, political aspirants must continue prioritising citizens’ needs.

This means an increased focus on the challenges facing us as a nation, which are becoming a heavy burden to bear; for instance, the high cost of living.

One of the ways of solving these challenges is to nurture our manufacturing sector and enhance its competitiveness and productivity.

Manufacturing is known for generating sustainable, well remunerating decent jobs, improving foreign exchange income, and driving the country’s overall wealth and well-being.

The Industrial Revolution and the East Asian Miracle have demonstrated the ability of manufacturing to grow incomes, reduce poverty and change the trajectory of nations.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers, through the Manufacturing Manifesto launched earlier this year, has contributed to the conversation on the economic choices that will face the new government.

Driven by patriotism and a long-term interest in the future and prosperity of Kenya, the manifesto gives a unique view of the issues borne out of years of experience in the market and engagement with stakeholders.

It presents policy proposals to enable the new administration to ensure Kenya’s economic and social goals are attained.

These include resolving macroeconomic issues facing the country, raising the export intensity of manufacturing, reducing the regulatory burden, raising investment for industry, providing public goods for manufacturing, pro-industry taxation structure among others

We remain optimistic that Kenya will be a better country after elections. We hope that we will be able to go back to business, keep our economy moving forward and build our nation.

 The writer is the acting CEO, Kenya Association of Manufacturers

Related Topics
Previous article
World Bank seeks review of Kenya healthcare financing
Next article
Interact and socialise beyond work; you need it
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Money & Market
Is your money too little to do much?
By Jennifer Anyango 1 day ago
Money & Market
Want to eat into the bread market? Try sweet potatoes
By Moses Omusolo 1 day ago
Business
Farmers increase income through Fairtrade lobby
.

Latest Stories

World Bank seeks review of Kenya healthcare financing
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
7 hours ago
Elections should not cause unease, economic uncertainty
Opinion
By Tobias Alando
7 hours ago
Interact and socialise beyond work; you need it
Business
By Peter Theuri
7 hours ago
The treasury is broke to sustain the Sh100 unga subsidy, says Munya
Business
By Mike Kihaki
12 hours ago
Premium How to make money from video games
Sci & Tech
By Boniface Mithika
20 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Munyi Nthigah 5 days ago
Opinion
How fintech tools can help cushion Kenyans during inflation
By Dr Peter Kamunyo 7 days ago
Opinion
NHIF's big gains in financing health sector in last 10 years
By Jane Wanjiru 11 days ago
Opinion
Small businesses can help campus students stay afloat financially
By Simon Gichuki 11 days ago
Opinion
Accounting officers to blame for pending bills; we will take them to court

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.