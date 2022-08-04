Land prices in satellite towns hit record high, shows report

Real Estate
 By Peter Theuri | Aug 04, 2022
Property prices increased across the board at 3.3 per cent over the quarter. [iStockphoto]

Nairobi’s satellite towns experienced a record increase in land prices in the second quarter of the year, new data by real estate firm Hass Consult shows. 

The towns recorded a 4.1 per cent growth overshadowing a 0.17 per cent increase in the prices of land in the city.  

The Hass Property Index shows that all satellite towns posted “all-time high asking land prices, with the exception of Athi River and Limuru.”

“Tigoni displayed the highest gains with land prices increasing by 6.65 per cent over the quarter while Juja has increased a significant 20.9 per cent over the last year,” said the report. 

“Land prices in Nairobi remained contrastingly steady with only high-end, low-density suburbs of Loresho, Spring Valley and Nyari showing positive growth at 3.5, 3.4 and 2.1 per cent respectively.”

 Head of Development Consulting and Research at HassConsult Sakina Hassanali said demand around the city is being driven by emerging opportunities in retail, manufacturing, and logistics needed to serve the rapidly urbanising towns as well as the capital city.

Investments in infrastructure over the last few years have further encouraged these new opportunities, she added.

“We have witnessed a resurgence in land activity in the satellite towns attributed to an expansion of services in the wider Nairobi area, owing to infrastructure upgrades, a growing population as well as the influx of international interests looking to create a regional base in Nairobi,” said Ms Hassanali.

“Sh1 million invested at the end of 2007 would have been worth Sh10.21 million if invested in land in Nairobi Satellite-14, Sh6.33 million if invested in land in Nairobi suburbs -18, Sh2.61 million if invested in property (The Hass Sales Composite Index, All Properties), Sh3.24 million if invested in bonds, Sh1.49 million if invested in savings and only Sh0.29 million if invested in equities,” she said.

Property prices also increased across the board at 3.3 per cent over the quarter - the third consecutive quarter to post strong market growth, according to HassConsult.

The last time such a price rise was witnessed was in 2016. However, rising cost of building materials is expected to affect property pricing of new buildings coming into the market in 2023. 

In the year, landlords’ inflation-adjusted rents across all properties resulted in a 1.1 per cent increase over the quarter, with apartments seeing the biggest jump at two per cent.

“The net effect of property prices and rents jointly moving up means total properly returns (capital gains and rental yields) are now up 16.26 per cent per annum, currently placing property at the helm of investment returns,” the report indicated.

“While inflationary trends have pushed rental pricing up, consumer purchasing power will be affected with real incomes reducing. Suburbs with insufficient housing supply will absorb the rental price rises as tenants lack suitable alternatives,” said Ms Hassanali.

Related Topics
Previous article
Hoteliers eye higher bed occupancy despite polls
Next article
Premium
Chase Bank directors, auditors fined Sh36m for botched bond
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Hoteliers eye higher bed occupancy despite polls
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Investors scramble for a piece of Nanyuki's tourism circuit land
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Banks pay Sh129b in taxes as economy rebounds from pandemic
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Want to grow avocado? What you need to know
Money & Market
By Jeniffer Anyango
3 hours ago
How task automation plays out in the workplace
Work Life
By Tony Mutugi
4 hours ago
CEO of firms maintain positive business outlook ahead of polls
Business
By Dominic Omondi
18 hours ago
Premium Chase Bank directors, auditors fined Sh36m for botched bond
Business
By Frankline Sunday
1 day ago
Premium How used clothes became part of Africa's creative economy, fashion sense
Business
By The Conversation
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Hoteliers eye higher bed occupancy despite polls
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Investors scramble for a piece of Nanyuki's tourism circuit land
By Graham Kajilwa 8 days ago
Real Estate
Premium Why affordable housing remains Kenyans' elusive dream
By Dominic Omondi 8 days ago
Real Estate
How hotels are changing to accommodate millennial lifestyle

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.