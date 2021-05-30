× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

AI and robotics take centre stage in rapidly changing world

SCI & TECH
By Peter Theuri | May 30th 2021

Thrust five years into the future by Covid-19, as management firm McKinsey puts it, most of what we expected to see in 2030 will soon be upon us.

A disruption in the workplace in 2020 changed the fortunes of millions, either throwing them out of their jobs or elevating their profiles. Most of those who had an upturn in fortunes were in technology and automation. The World Economic Forum (WEF) late last year released a list of jobs that, it said, will be marketable in the future - which we might already be in - and those that will be obsolete because of automation.

It is not surprising from the data that technology will be taking over a significant number of jobs. It was certain the world was always inching closer to this by the day. The world is welcoming artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics on an unprecedented scale and the Internet of Things (IoT) is now common talk.

The need to cut overheads and reduce office population amid the pandemic prompted industry leaders to find ways of using automated systems to deliver, with many people losing their jobs.

KEEP READING

 How two friends beat biases to build IT firm

 Covid-19: 16 deaths, 162 new cases recorded in last 24 hours

 Government extends 10pm to 4am curfew by 60 days

 Madaraka Day still on at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kibicho

“The past two years have seen a clear acceleration in the adoption of new technologies among the companies surveyed,” said WEF. “Cloud computing, big data and e-commerce remain high priorities, following a trend established in previous years.”

Job loss

Sectors such as the arts, entertainment and recreation, hospitality, retail, mining, real estate, rental and leasing saw many employees lose their jobs.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Office and facilities support services, transportation and warehousing, construction, education, services and healthcare also had over 20 per cent of casualties, according to WEF. But workers in the wholesale trade, manufacturing, information and media, scientific and technical services, government and public sector, financial services and insurance industries were retained in significantly higher numbers.

Most of those retained were aged between 20 and 30 but largely tending towards 30, while most workers around 20 years of age, a significant number of them between 18 and 20, were displaced.

Most of those recalled were above 40; the financial and services and insurance even recalled workers above 90 years of age. “This willingness to transition to new job opportunities, matched with new reskilling and upskilling capabilities, can help place young professionals back on track,” said WEF.

The fields that will promise much are cloud computing, big data analytics, IoT and connected devices, encryption and cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Text, image and voice processing, e-commerce and digital trade, robots, non-humanoid such as drones, and blockchain will have bigger job potential.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Tracking Covid-19: Kenya records 324 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Share this story
Three brothers arrested for having unnatural act with cow in Nandi
Three brothers have been arrested by police in Nandi after they were accused of having unnatural acts with a cow.
Steel magnate: God has given me enough, let me bail out Mumias
Industrialist Narendra Raval is eyeing Mumias Sugar Company. Not to make money, he says, but to revitalise the rundown miller .

MOST READ

The political calculus of succession: Who will get it right?
The political calculus of succession: Who will get it right?

POLITICS

By Oscar Obonyo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns

By World Economic Forum | 5 days ago

AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns
40 new privacy standards approved as cybercrime cases soar 50 per cent

By Fredrick Obura | 6 days ago

40 new privacy standards approved as cybercrime cases soar 50 per cent
New law gives State powers to censor media

By Frankline Sunday | 6 days ago

New law gives State powers to censor media
Safaricom to become second mobile operator in Ethiopia

By Frankline Sunday | 7 days ago

Safaricom to become second mobile operator in Ethiopia

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC