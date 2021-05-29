× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Does privatising national parks make economic sense?

BUSINESS
By XN Iraki | May 29th 2021
Giraffe at the Tsavo National Park [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A suggestion by the country's Tourism Cabinet Secretary that national parks should be privatised did not raise as many eyebrows as expected.

His explanation that it is more about running the parks than selling them outright may have mitigated any negative reactions.

You can be sure if the parks were put on sale, they would be snapped up overnight and turned into something else, far removed from wildlife.

The parks are priceless, just like the painting of Mona Lisa, the scent of a rose flower or sunset over a beach. But we need a critical number of Kenyans who believe that. Covid-19 may have convinced more of them but, sadly, we know more of beer brands than animal species in national parks.

Do you know it will cost you Sh1,100 for a game drive for two? How many beers can you get from that?

KEEP READING

 Why privatising Game Parks in Kenya is no walk in the park

 Exploring Tugen Hills is pure bliss

 MPs push to streamline surrogacy

 Some doctors you meet abroad fail Kenyan medical exams

Mr Balala called for greater use of technology to reduce costs in the envisaged model. Let us interrogate his proposed model further.

In my recent visit to Nairobi National Park, I paid through M-Pesa and all I needed was to show evidence of being a Kenyan. But technology can be utilised in more areas. I expect drones watching over the parks but silent enough not to disturb the animals.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

One of the questions visitors keep asking inside the Nairobi park is, “where is ‘Kichwa’ the lion? It is hard to see the animal, camouflaged in the long grass. Can we use technology to get the location of animals, by putting trackers on them?

Using my phone and GPS, I should know where the animals of my interest are instead of driving around randomly. The second use of technology is in pricing. On this, we can learn from matatus; they charge you depending on demand. National parks have data on the daily number of visitors and can adjust prices depending on the numbers. By going online, we should know the best time to visit the park for a bargain. Beyond use of technology, we could ask if the envisaged privatisation makes economic sense. 

This sense goes beyond money to satisfying all the stakeholders, including the indigenous communities that depend on the parks or forests for their ceremonies. Add water sources too.

We hope that privatisation will lead to a trickledown effect with communities adjacent to parks benefiting. Do you recall there was no deforestation during the shamba system?

Ostrich at the Tsavo National Park [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The farmers who tended trees as they planted crops knew their lives depended on forests. How could they destroy their source of livelihood?

Park managers

We start by asking how the agencies to run the parks will be selected. Is it the highest bidder or the firm that demonstrates the highest capacity to earn money for the government?

What are the key credentials of the envisaged park managers? Are there successful models elsewhere?

Parks in the US such as Yosemite seem to use the proposed model with a private firm given a concession to run the area for a period of time. Aramark will run Yosemite for 15 years.

My last visit to Yosemite convinced me of how precious and rich our parks are. Let us consider that as we think of their “privatisation”, which needs a clear definition. In selecting the firm, we can learn from telecommunication companies. Most governments auction the spectrum to the highest bidder. Can we also auction the contracts or licences to run the national parks? This approach will ensure we extract maximum value for our heritage. We assume by then a legal and regulatory framework will be in place. What can the contractor or licensee do or not do? Will culling be allowed?

How many new lodges can be allowed? Will there be price ceilings and floors, highest and lowest entry fees? How much subsidies can the government offer?  Will licensees be under county or national government? One fear is that parks could become five-star, out of reach of mwananchi.

Is there something we can learn from conservancies? How do they make their money and balance it with conservation? How do they brand themselves? What of mixing domestic and wild animals? What of recreation such as horse riding, golf and sailing?

The uniqueness of our parks makes them great research sites. For example, I have noted lots of male antelopes at Nairobi National Park have lost a horn. With covid-19 and possibility of virus being transmitted from animals to human, research on wild animals will gain more currency. The route to future vaccines might be through wildlife.

We can go beyond conservancies and privatised national parks. Why can’t I be allowed to keep gazelles on my farm instead of sheep? Why not a giraffe or eland? Game farms have great potential, they will not only give consumers choices of meat but become a source of income. It would be cool to find meat from any animal in the supermarkets.

I remember finding deer meat at Walmart. If the Balala model is allowed, I intend to keep one elephant whose tusks will become my pension. And a hyena for a pet. Such a model will ensure no species will become extinct. Some fear that we shall go the ‘quail’ way if game farming was allowed. Market and good regulation will sort that out. After all, we have eaten game meat for our entire history. Skins and hides from game have several uses too, after value addition.

Are we not talking about industrialisation. If privatisation will lead to exploiting the full potential of national parks, we can try it. The issue is not just about more money but conservation and more recreation for Kenyans.

There is something sentimental watching animals in their natural habitat as nature and God intended.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Construction of the School of tourism in Mombasa underway

Kenya - France deals to help fight terror and graft

President Uhuru jets off to France to hold talks with Hollande

Share this story
To turn Kenya around, we must become moral heavyweights
Our leaders should know that they make it difficult for parents to talk to children about truth.
Lawrence Juma’s wonder goal breaks KCB bank
Odhiambo and Zico in a war of words over Juma’s matching winning goal, AFC Leopards look to pile pressure on FKF-PL leaders.

MOST READ

Uhuru unveils major plans for Nyanza ahead of visit
Uhuru unveils major plans for Nyanza ahead of visit

NYANZA

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Which of tomorrow’s jobs are you most qualified for?

By World Economic Forum | 10 hours ago

Which of tomorrow’s jobs are you most qualified for?
Saccos demand Sh4.3b unremitted deductions

By Gerald Nyele | 11 hours ago

Saccos demand Sh4.3b unremitted deductions
Loan defaults by SMEs double in three years over Covid measures

By Dominic Omondi | 11 hours ago

Loan defaults by SMEs double in three years over Covid measures
Why break your pretty nails doing laundry yet you can dial for help?

By Awal Mohammed | 13 hours ago

Why break your pretty nails doing laundry yet you can dial for help?

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC