× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

WRC returns to Kenya with Sh6 billion injection to the economy

NEWS
By Kennedy Gachuhi | May 27th 2021
WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi (center) flanked by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (right) and Nakuru CEC Trade Raymond Komen (left) addressing the press at Nakuru county Headquarters on May 25, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

For the first time in almost two decades, World Rally Championship (WRC) is coming back to Kenya in June bringing fortunes to the country, especially the hospitality sector. 

Kenya will be the only country in Africa to host one of the 12-events circuit of WRC 2021 taking place across the globe between January and November, with Kenya hosting the sixth event. 

The event governed and organised by Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) will take place in Naivasha between June 24 and June 27. 

WRC Safari Rally Chief Executive Officer Phineas Kimathi met with Governor Lee Kinyanjui and deliberated on the ongoing preparations. 

“This sporting activity with over 5,000 guests will pump over Sh6 billion in our economy. This injection will trickle down to the lowest of businesses in the area around where the event will take place,” said Kimathi. 

KEEP READING

 How ditching cars for motorcycles turned around our business

 World beaters rev engines in readiness for Safari Rally

 Entries for Safari Rally swell as Toyota and Hyundai put forward their teams

 Former champion Ott Tanak to lead Hyundai attack in Safari Rally

Kimathi who also chairs the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) said the preparations were on top gear lauding President Uhuru Kenyatta for engaging FIA to bring back the world event to Kenya. 

“Only two countries outside Europe, Kenya and Japan, are hosting the event. We are glad the President took the initiative of pushing to have the event come back to Kenya after nineteen years,” said Kimathi. 

Governor Kinyanjui described the event as a shot in the arm for the hospitality industry which has been on its knees since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country last year. 

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

“This will be a big win for our hotels most of which are nearly fully booked for the days during which the event will take place,” said Kinyanjui. 

The governor added that the event will rekindle the fun Kenyans were treated with during the Easter holidays every year up to 2002 when the last event was held in the country. 

“We expect it to be fun and involving as we witness this global event again. Our young children only hear of the great memories we had and they now have an opportunity to experience it,” he said. 

He urged tours and travel companies to capitalise on the event and come up with packages that will encourage the visitors to tour various tourist attraction sites in the county. 

“Nakuru is one of the most scenic counties. The area selected has Eburru Mountains, conservancies, lakes and parks with excellent hospitality facilities. Stakeholders in the sector should not let go of this opportunity,” said Kinyanjui, adding that all precautions had been put in place to curb spread of Covid-19. 

Monaco hosted the first event in January followed by Finland in February, Croatia in April and Portugal in May. Italy will host the event early next month. 

The event will later proceed to Estonia, Belgium, Greece, Finland, Spain and end in Japan on November 14.

[email protected] 

RELATED VIDEOS

WRC Safari Rally: Kenya to host WRC event in June, Naivasha town to be the nerve center

Mashindano ya WRC yatafanyika Juni 24 - 27, Kenya ndio wenyeji mwaka huu

KTN Weekend Prime Full Bulletin December 19Th, 2015

Share this story
Police officers who killed Janet Waiyaki jailed for 7 years each
Chirchir and Kirui were initially charged with murder before the suit was reviewed to manslaughter.
KCB Bank MSME customers to enjoy discounted facility to help address cashflow challenges
KCB has introduced a discounted financing facility to boost KCB MSME customers whose operations have been adversely affected by COVID-19.

MOST READ

Rumble in the mountain
Rumble in the mountain

NATIONAL

By Moses Nyamori and Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Businessman in court for unexplained Sh385m in his accounts

By Paul Ogemba | 23 hours ago

Businessman in court for unexplained Sh385m in his accounts
Equity Group profit after tax jumps to Sh8.7 billion

By Fredrick Obura | 1 day ago

Equity Group profit after tax jumps to Sh8.7 billion
Embu, Garissa counties drastically improve revenue collection

By Fredrick Obura | 1 day ago

Embu, Garissa counties drastically improve revenue collection
African airlines could adopt Covid-19 vaccine passports by 2022 - aviation experts

By Fredrick Obura | 1 day ago

African airlines could adopt Covid-19 vaccine passports by 2022 - aviation experts

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC