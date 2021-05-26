Asset Recovery Agency in court to recover Sh385m from businessman
NEWS
By Paul Ogemba | May 26th 2021
The Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) has stepped up its push to recover Sh385 million from a businessman it accuses of siphoning the money from the County Government of Mandera.
In submissions filed before the High Court, ARA claims that Ali Abdi Ibrahim cannot explain the source of the Sh385 million found in his two accounts and that the investigations have revealed the money was acquired from three companies that traded with the county government.
State counsel Jennifer Gitiri representing the agency argued that an analysis of Ibrahim’s accounts showed a systematic pattern of money laundering where some of the amounts were deposited in cash while others were wired from other banks.
“The amounts are proceeds of crime that must be forfeited to the state. He has failed to prove how and why the suspicious cash transactions were deposited in his account. He cannot even show evidence of any business he transacted with the county government of Mandera,” said Gitiri.
According to ARA, the huge amounts are suspected to have been stolen from the county government of Mandera and deposited to Ibrahim’s accounts to conceal the source when he has no legitimate businesses to generate the total amount.
KEEP READING
EACC chasing public officers with Sh25.5 billion unexplained wealth
BBI office files appeal, raises 16 key issues
Engine knock: BBI mixed oil and water
Employment court reinstates impeached official until case is determined
Ms Gitiri submitted that the cash was being deposited in his account by unknown people and even after being summoned to explain, he could not tell where the money came from.
She said some of the cash deposit were made in tranches of below Sh1 million to avoid raising suspicion and that records at the Kenya Revenue Authority showed that he did not pay any taxes to prove he was trading with the county government.
“Without any evidence to substantiate the source of his funds, we are left with only one conclusion that they are proceeds of crime. His defence that he was sub-contracted by other companies to do construction work are baseless and lies meant to hoodwink the court,” said Gitiri.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
RELATED VIDEOS
Fight for BBI: A.G Kihara Kariuki files an appeal challenging High Court judgement on BBI
BBI APPEAL: Senior Counsel Prof. Tom Ojienda talks on appeal against judgment that nullified the BBI
A.G Paul Kihara files notice of appeal against the high court judgement that found BBI null and void
Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison as judge approves pact with prosecutorsThe defendants, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet rather than checking on Epstein every 30 min
Why Uhuru, Raila train ride to Kisumu has been cancelledThis year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, will be held in Kisumu County.
MOST READ
Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self
STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT
By Brian Okoth
- Concerns over president, Speaker and CJ coming from Mt Kenya
POLITICS
- Tension as Wajir 'two governors' claim power
POLITICS
- Murder suspect escapes from Mombasa court
COAST
- When Jomo Kenyatta was broke in Britain
NATIONAL
- Four governors probed over Sh11 billion wealth
NATIONAL