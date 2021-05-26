× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Asset Recovery Agency in court to recover Sh385m from businessman

NEWS
By Paul Ogemba | May 26th 2021
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak with the Director of Assets Recovery Agency Muthoni Kimani. [Courtesy]

The Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) has stepped up its push to recover Sh385 million from a businessman it accuses of siphoning the money from the County Government of Mandera.

In submissions filed before the High Court, ARA claims that Ali Abdi Ibrahim cannot explain the source of the Sh385 million found in his two accounts and that the investigations have revealed the money was acquired from three companies that traded with the county government.

State counsel Jennifer Gitiri representing the agency argued that an analysis of Ibrahim’s accounts showed a systematic pattern of money laundering where some of the amounts were deposited in cash while others were wired from other banks.

“The amounts are proceeds of crime that must be forfeited to the state. He has failed to prove how and why the suspicious cash transactions were deposited in his account. He cannot even show evidence of any business he transacted with the county government of Mandera,” said Gitiri.

According to ARA, the huge amounts are suspected to have been stolen from the county government of Mandera and deposited to Ibrahim’s accounts to conceal the source when he has no legitimate businesses to generate the total amount.

KEEP READING

 EACC chasing public officers with Sh25.5 billion unexplained wealth

 BBI office files appeal, raises 16 key issues

 Engine knock: BBI mixed oil and water

 Employment court reinstates impeached official until case is determined

Ms Gitiri submitted that the cash was being deposited in his account by unknown people and even after being summoned to explain, he could not tell where the money came from.

She said some of the cash deposit were made in tranches of below Sh1 million to avoid raising suspicion and that records at the Kenya Revenue Authority showed that he did not pay any taxes to prove he was trading with the county government.

“Without any evidence to substantiate the source of his funds, we are left with only one conclusion that they are proceeds of crime. His defence that he was sub-contracted by other companies to do construction work are baseless and lies meant to hoodwink the court,” said Gitiri.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Fight for BBI: A.G Kihara Kariuki files an appeal challenging High Court judgement on BBI

BBI APPEAL: Senior Counsel Prof. Tom Ojienda talks on appeal against judgment that nullified the BBI

A.G Paul Kihara files notice of appeal against the high court judgement that found BBI null and void

Share this story
Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison as judge approves pact with prosecutors
The defendants, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet rather than checking on Epstein every 30 min
Why Uhuru, Raila train ride to Kisumu has been cancelled
This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, will be held in Kisumu County.

MOST READ

Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self
Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Equity Group profit after tax jumps to Sh8.7 billion

By Fredrick Obura | 2 hours ago

Equity Group profit after tax jumps to Sh8.7 billion
Embu, Garissa counties drastically improve revenue collection

By Fredrick Obura | 3 hours ago

Embu, Garissa counties drastically improve revenue collection
African airlines could adopt Covid-19 vaccine passports by 2022 - aviation experts

By Fredrick Obura | 18 hours ago

African airlines could adopt Covid-19 vaccine passports by 2022 - aviation experts
KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps

By Fredrick Obura | 19 hours ago

KRA raises alarm over taxable goods with fake stamps

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC