×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

By Reuters | March 14th 2021 at 12:09:49 GMT +0300

Passengers are seen at the counter of British Airways to check in (PHOTO: Reuters)

British Airways’s new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans.

Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume.

Sean Doyle, appointed BA’s chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

“I think people who’ve been vaccinated should be able to travel without restriction. Those who have not been vaccinated should be able to travel with a negative test result,” he said.

Read More

Doyle said the roll-out of vaccines made him optimistic BA would be back flying this summer, but added the recovery depends on what is said on April 12.

He wants government to give its backing to health apps that can be used to verify a person’s negative COVID-19 test results and vaccination status.

Apps will be key to facilitating travel at scale, the industry has said. Airline staff checking paperwork takes 20 minutes per passenger and is not practical if large numbers of passengers return.

Britain has rapidly rolled out vaccinations and 44 per cent of the adult population, mostly people over 60, have now had their first shot.

The government has said any return to travel must be fair and not unduly disadvantage those who have not been vaccinated.

Doyle expects Britain to bring in a tiered framework with destinations put into categories depending on risk, and that will determine BA’s summer schedule.

Beyond saying there was “huge pent up demand”, Doyle declined to forecast how strong the season could be.

Budget rival Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline, has said it hopes to fly up to 70 per cent of 2019 passenger numbers this summer.

BA has struck a deal with a testing kit provider giving its passengers 33 pound ($46) tests to take abroad.

Travel commentators expect most European airlines to focus on short-haul leisure routes this summer, and Doyle noted France, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Spain had all sounded positive about welcoming British holidaymakers.

But he said BA was also looking further afield.

“We’re already looking at new destinations over the summer that we haven’t flown to before, and that could be across both long haul and short haul,” Doyle said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Britain Vaccination COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Mr Speaker Sir, will the mountain say aye to your voice?
Next article
Five things David Moyes got right as Man United manager

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Hotels still counting losses a year after Covid-19 broke out
Hotels still counting losses a year after Covid-19 broke out

LATEST STORIES

Ways people spend money to save money
Ways people spend money to save money

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

3 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

10 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

11 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

14 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How China upstaged Russia to become a global powerhouse

How China upstaged Russia to become a global powerhouse

XN Iraki 6 hours ago
Smart ways people spend money to save money

Smart ways people spend money to save money

Lolita Bunde 7 hours ago
Kamukunji: Raila’s arena for major political declarations

Kamukunji: Raila’s arena for major political declarations

Judah Ben-Hur and Christopher Thairu 13 hours ago
Tecra inquest told how island love hit the rocks and sank

Tecra inquest told how island love hit the rocks and sank

Paul Ogemba 13 hours ago

More stories

Covid-19 goodies yet to reach businesses

By Awal Mohammed
Covid-19 goodies yet to reach businesses

Kenya Seed Company warns of fake seeds in market

By Osinde Obare
Kenya Seed Company warns of fake seeds in market

State pushes for review of power deals to cut costs

By Kamau Macharia
State pushes for review of power deals to cut costs

Hotels still counting losses a year after Covid-19 broke out

By Fredrick Obura
Hotels still counting losses a year after Covid-19 broke out

CS defends trade deal with Britain

By Vivianne Wandera
CS defends trade deal with Britain

Hospitality industry sheds Sh166.3b foreign currency

By Dominic Omondi
Hospitality industry sheds Sh166.3b foreign currency

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.