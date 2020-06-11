×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru issues executive orders on coffee, tea reforms

By PSCU | March 12th 2021 at 17:10:53 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued two executive orders on the reforms in the coffee and tea sub-sectors.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House (PHOTO: PSCU)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Executive order Number two of 2021 on the Coffee Sub-Sector reforms follows recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce, and approves the transmittal of the Coffee Bill, 2021 to Parliament.

On the other hand, executive order number three of 2021 on the revitalisation of the tea sub-sector directs the Attorney General to conduct an inquiry into allegations of statutory and regulatory breaches committed by KTDA among other instructions.

The Executive Orders were issued Friday by the Head of State at State House, Nairobi at a brief ceremony conducted by the Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and attended by Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

Read More

Related Topics
KTDA Coffee Reforms CS Peter Munya
Share this story
Previous article
VIDEO: Student hangs onto hope as she battles rare brain disease
Next article
Son’s heartbreaking experience of losing father to Covid-19

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KTDA's concerns on new Tea Act
KTDA's concerns on new Tea Act

LATEST STORIES

President Uhuru: We chose life over economy
President Uhuru: We chose life over economy

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

2 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

9 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

10 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

12 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Bill seeks to lock out secret lovers from partners’ estate

Bill seeks to lock out secret lovers from partners’ estate

Grace Ng’ang’a 12 hours ago
Former ministry accountant loses Sh200m assets

Former ministry accountant loses Sh200m assets

Paul Ogemba 12 hours ago
MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

Josphat Thiong'o 18 hours ago
Dar issues threats over rumours on Magufuli

Dar issues threats over rumours on Magufuli

Daniel Wesangula and Reuters 18 hours ago

More stories

Global investors continue to pour money into equity funds

By Reuters
Global investors continue to pour money into equity funds

MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

By Josphat Thiong'o
MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

CS Munya talks tough on potato packaging rules

By Jennifer Anyango
CS Munya talks tough on potato packaging rules

More loans as Kenya eyes another Sh124b Eurobond

By Dominic Omondi
More loans as Kenya eyes another Sh124b Eurobond

Trade agreement between Kenya and UK ratified

By Fredrick Obura
Trade agreement between Kenya and UK ratified

Equity inks Sh11b loan for lending to SMEs

By Wainaina Wambu
Equity inks Sh11b loan for lending to SMEs

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.