Logistics firm suspends port delay levies

By Macharia Kamau | March 4th 2021 at 08:01:54 GMT +0300

French logistics firm CMA CGM has suspended penalties it had imposed on all cargo it was shipping to Kenya on account of congestion at the Port of Mombasa.

The firm introduced a port congestion surcharge on cargo bound to and from Kenya last month to recover the cash it lost due to delays in unloading or loading at the port. “Considering the commendable operational efforts made at the port, CMA CGM wishes to announce the suspension of the charge effective March 8,” said the firm.

Kenya Ports Authority said the cargo dwell time has reduced from an average of 5.6 days in December 2020 to 4.6 days in January.

Kenya Ports Authority
