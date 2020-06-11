×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bluebird Aviation reports rise in emergency medical evacuation

By Fredrick Obura | February 27th 2021 at 03:15:00 GMT +0300

Bluebird Aviation recorded an increase in the number of travellers seeking emergency medical attention in the last quarter of 2020.

The airline said it recorded more emergency medical request in 2020, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bluebird Aviation General Manager, Captain Hussein Mohammed said while the number of patients seeking to be evacuated to qualified medical facilities took an upward trajectory, the airline did not record any COVID-19 patient during the period under review.

According to Captain Mohammed, many healthcare centres experienced pressure due to a rise in demand for medical services, fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This development led partly to the rise in emergency medical evacuation requests as patients look for the best means to get them to health facilities outside their jurisdiction,” he said.

Read More

Following a relationship that spans over 20 years with the Kenya Red Cross Society, Bluebird aviation has effectively responded to emergencies and disasters within our borders and across the region.

Among major national evacuations handled by Bluebird Aviation and Kenya Red Cross Society include the 2015 Garissa University College terrorist attack that left 148 people dead and 79 injured.

Related Topics
Bluebird Aviation Kenya Red Cross Garissa University College
Share this story
Previous article
Expected political comebacks in the Rift Valley
Next article
How lack of training and unpreparedness brought police chopper down

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19: 80,000 slum households to receive Sh5,000 monthly
Covid-19: 80,000 slum households to receive Sh5,000 monthly

LATEST STORIES

Local motorcycle parts creating new jobs
Local motorcycle parts creating new jobs

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

5 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

23 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pyramid schemes: I lost my brother and Sh31m

Pyramid schemes: I lost my brother and Sh31m

Amos Kareithi 30 minutes ago
Pyramid Scheme: Former GSU officer narrates how he lost wife and son died by suicide

Pyramid Scheme: Former GSU officer narrates how he lost wife and son died by suicide

Amos Kareithi 30 minutes ago
Why fourth industrial era doesn’t require course specialisation

Why fourth industrial era doesn’t require course specialisation

XN Iraki 30 minutes ago
Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Barrack Muluka 1 day ago

More stories

Gig economy rains fire on digital taxi drivers

By Wainaina Wambu
Gig economy rains fire on digital taxi drivers

Queries as ministry takes over national fibre project from struggling Telkom

By Frankline Sunday
Queries as ministry takes over national fibre project from struggling Telkom

G20 promises no let-up in stimulus

By Reuters
G20 promises no let-up in stimulus

Sh5b agribiz programme to fund women, youth projects

By James Wanzala
Sh5b agribiz programme to fund women, youth projects

Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

By Reuters
Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

Cement maker cuts loss on lower costs

By Wainaina Wambu
Cement maker cuts loss on lower costs

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.