×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Top tissue brands to be withdrawn from the market

By Awal Mohammed | February 27th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Courtesy

Your favourite tissue could be withdrawn from the market following a directive by Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) for poor quality.

Kebs has flagged 26 brands of tissue, among them some of the most popular in the market, for noncompliance to  quality standards.

In a letter to the chief executive of the Retail Trade Association of Kenya (Retrak) dated February 24, Kebs asked the association to inform its members to withdraw the tissues from supermarket shelves.

“Following market surveillance activities on toilet paper brands in circulation across the country, Kebs detected noncompliance with the requirements of the Standards Act,” said the letter signed by Director of Market Surveillance Peter Kaigwara.

Read More

“We request your office to notify your members to withdraw these brands from your outlets across the country until further notice.”

This is not the first time that the State agency has called for removal of tissue brands in the market.

In 2011, Kebs had similarly targeted some brands for noncompliance with quality standards.

The latest move comes at a time when local manufacturers are facing stiff competition from cheap imports from China and the Middle East.

Firms estimate that the unregulated importation costs them close to 25 per cent of market value.

According to the 2020 Economic Survey, paper imports increased from 3.3 million tonnes in 2015 to four million tonnes in 2018.

Annually, the sector banks Sh2.4 billion in sales, employing more than 50,000 people directly and indirectly.

Retrak Chief Executive Wambui Mbarire did not respond to our request for comment by the time of going to press. 

Related Topics
Tissue KEBS
Share this story
Previous article
Madoya hoping for better showing at Kenya Open
Next article
Kenyan exports could attract additional UK tariffs over deal

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kebs rules out extension of used car age limit
Kebs rules out extension of used car age limit

LATEST STORIES

How to raise number of women MPs
How to raise number of women MPs

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

4 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

22 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When loved ones go berserk

When loved ones go berserk

Daniel Wesangula 7 minutes ago
Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Amos Kareithi 7 minutes ago
Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Barrack Muluka 7 minutes ago
ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

Ndung’u Wainaina 23 hours ago

More stories

Kenyan exports could attract additional UK tariffs over deal

By Frankline Sunday
Kenyan exports could attract additional UK tariffs over deal

Event organiser turns to new way as Covid-19 slows industry

By Ishaq Jumbe
Event organiser turns to new way as Covid-19 slows industry

Wangamati in a spot over Sh500m spending

By Roselyne Obala
Wangamati in a spot over Sh500m spending

NYS saga suspect ordered to forfeit Sh100 million to State

By Paul Ogemba
NYS saga suspect ordered to forfeit Sh100 million to State

Heartbreak for pyramid scheme scams victims

By Kamau Muthoni
Heartbreak for pyramid scheme scams victims

Yatani to pick next KPA boss from a list of three

By Benard Sanga and Willis Oketch
Yatani to pick next KPA boss from a list of three

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.