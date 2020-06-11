×
Kenyan market warms up to locally produced electric switchboards

By Fredrick Obura | February 24th 2021 at 07:30:00 GMT +0300

Schneider Electric Country President Carol Koech, French Ambassador to Kenya Aline Kuster- Menager and CS Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina

NAIROBI, KENYA: State’s plan to expand its manufacturing sector received a boost on Tuesday When multinational company Schneider announced the production of electrical switchboards locally.

The company said it will localise Prisma iPM electrical switchboards. Its partners will assemble the final product to the highest technical and electrical safety quality standards.

“I’m delighted to see a multinational company such as Schneider Electric invest and scale upon its local manufacturing. The government wants to further economic development through promoting our local capabilities, and Schneider Electric’s launch today is an endorsement of our aim to grow industrialisation in the country,” said Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Betty Maina.

The local production is estimated to reduce the time needed to get the switchboards to market, lowering costs and making the product more affordable for Kenyan organisations.

Schneider will be targeting commercial and industrial buildings, including retail, hotels, offices, schools, and hospitals.

“Our technology is designed to be reliable, safe, and future-proof, and the Prisma iPM switchboard is an example of this,” explained Carol Koech, Country President East Africa at Schneider Electric.

“We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to the country’s Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative and support both the nation’s economic development as well as its technical know-how. By assembling locally we’ll be better able to serve our customers nationwide as well as projects under the country’s National Housing Agenda.”

