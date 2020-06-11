×
Moi Airport facelift project delayed to March

By Philip Mwakio | February 8th 2021 at 13:38:32 GMT +0300

Visitors arrive at Moi International Airport, Mombasa [PHOTO: Kelvin Karani, Standard]

MOMBASA, KENYA: The Sh7 billion rehabilitation work and improvement on Kenya's second-largest international Airport will be complete in March.

Work on Moi International Airport‘s aircraft pavements and Airfield Ground Lighting systems (AGL) funded by the French Development Agency is on course.

Acting Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Alex Gitari who led a team of senior managers on an inspection tour of the facility over the weekend said the works originally meant to be completed in December last year, have now been pushed to March this year owing to Covid-19.

''The mitigation measures put in place by the government affected construction time hours," said Gitari, who was accompanied by APEC Ltd chief executive and chairman James Mathu, the consultants of the project.

Read More

Gitari said the upgrade will have a sustainable maintenance regime to keep the runway and aprons in good condition for 20 years and enhance the airport's green rating through rainwater harvesting.

Two major projects are ongoing to harvest rainwater from the airport terminal building roof to underground tanks with the capacity to take in seven million litres.

“The Moi International Airport’s rehabilitation works will ensure that all pavements offer safe operations to aircraft and avoidance of operational delays and disruptions occasioned by poor airfield ground lighting, “added Gitari.

KAA Coast Regional Manager Peter Wafula said the water will be treated and purified before consumption.

Gitari remained optimistic about the tourism sector's rebound following the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines. And in efforts to boost exports and imports through the facility, KAA is also renovating the dilapidated cargo terminal.

Ready Go Ltd Chief Executive Yusuf Aaya, the contractor handling the rehabilitation works said they will handover in the next three months.

KAA has in the past one week conducted a nationwide tour of airports and airfields in Western parts of the country including Nyanza and ending up with the Kenyan Coast with visits to Ukunda, Lamu and Malindi airports respectively.

Moi International Airport Kenya Airports Authority
Proposed KQ merger plan now flies into huge turbulence
Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

4 days ago

4 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

16 days ago

16 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

20 days ago

20 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

21 days ago

21 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

When the treatment feels worse than the disease

Gatonye Gathura 14 hours ago
How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

How babies experience pain and why it should be relieved

Gatonye Gathura 14 hours ago
Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Exams: What we can learn from Singapore

Andrew Kipkemboi 14 hours ago
Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Why Covid -19 curfew should end

Peter Theuri and Kirsten Kanja 14 hours ago

Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

By Jacob Ng'etich

By Jacob Ng'etich
Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

Sameer Africa revives tyre business after exit

By Fredrick Obura

By Fredrick Obura
Sameer Africa revives tyre business after exit

What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive

By Reuters

By Reuters
What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive

Nairobi Securities Exchange moves to boost trading

By Xinhua

By Xinhua
Nairobi Securities Exchange moves to boost trading

Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

By Dominic Omondi

By Dominic Omondi
Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

Government ease doing business with new container depot

By Fredrick Obura

By Fredrick Obura
Government ease doing business with new container depot

