Moi Airport facelift project delayed to March

Visitors arrive at Moi International Airport, Mombasa [PHOTO: Kelvin Karani, Standard]

MOMBASA, KENYA: The Sh7 billion rehabilitation work and improvement on Kenya's second-largest international Airport will be complete in March.

Work on Moi International Airport‘s aircraft pavements and Airfield Ground Lighting systems (AGL) funded by the French Development Agency is on course.

Acting Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director Alex Gitari who led a team of senior managers on an inspection tour of the facility over the weekend said the works originally meant to be completed in December last year, have now been pushed to March this year owing to Covid-19.

''The mitigation measures put in place by the government affected construction time hours," said Gitari, who was accompanied by APEC Ltd chief executive and chairman James Mathu, the consultants of the project.

Gitari said the upgrade will have a sustainable maintenance regime to keep the runway and aprons in good condition for 20 years and enhance the airport's green rating through rainwater harvesting.

Two major projects are ongoing to harvest rainwater from the airport terminal building roof to underground tanks with the capacity to take in seven million litres.

“The Moi International Airport’s rehabilitation works will ensure that all pavements offer safe operations to aircraft and avoidance of operational delays and disruptions occasioned by poor airfield ground lighting, “added Gitari.

KAA Coast Regional Manager Peter Wafula said the water will be treated and purified before consumption.

Gitari remained optimistic about the tourism sector's rebound following the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines. And in efforts to boost exports and imports through the facility, KAA is also renovating the dilapidated cargo terminal.

Ready Go Ltd Chief Executive Yusuf Aaya, the contractor handling the rehabilitation works said they will handover in the next three months.

KAA has in the past one week conducted a nationwide tour of airports and airfields in Western parts of the country including Nyanza and ending up with the Kenyan Coast with visits to Ukunda, Lamu and Malindi airports respectively.