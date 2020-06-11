×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KEMFRI probes mysterious deaths of fish in Lake Victoria

By Isaiah Gwengi | February 3rd 2021 at 14:42:29 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: Fishermen prepare fish at Nyenye-Got Agulu beach in Bondo sub-county (Photo: Isaiah Gwengi)

 
 
 

The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute has launched investigations into the mysterious deaths of fish in Lake Victoria.

This came as KEMFRI on Monday ruled out poisoning for the deaths of thousands of fish reported four days ago.
The first case was reported in Uganda about two weeks ago, after Nile perch and tilapia were found floating in huge numbers, causing panic and anxiety among local fish farmers and consumers.

On Saturday, fishermen raised alarm over a large number of dead fish floating on the waters, suspecting poisoning.
According to the fishermen, the development threatens the livelihoods of thousands of people.

Speaking to The Standard Digital, the fishermen from Oyamo Island in Bondo called on the government to intervene to save the lives of unsuspecting members of the public who might consume the fish.

Read More

“There is a need to conduct a thorough research on the possible cause of the mysterious death of fish,” said Ochieng Owino, a fisherman.

But speaking after collecting water samples and the dead fish, the deputy director of Fresh Water Systems at KEMFRI Christopher Aura said the researchers have launched investigations to establish the cause of deaths.
Aura said preliminary investigations pointed to suffocation due to a drop in oxygen levels.

He explained that the recent storm on the lakes caused mixing of different waters thereby reducing the oxygen levels in the lake.

“We have noticed that the fish have rotten gills (gill rot) which are caused by longer periods of suffocation,” he explained and ruled out the possibility of poisoning.

Aura, who added that the most affected fish species was the Nile perch, said it is sensitive to oxygen levels below two milligrams per litre of water.

Lake Victoria is a vital resource shared by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Related Topics
Lake Victoria KEMFRI Nile Perch Tilapia
Share this story
Previous article
Grade Two pupil kills self
Next article
Siaya becomes first county to approve BBI bill

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Water hyacinth harvester back to work after five years
Water hyacinth harvester back to work after five years

LATEST STORIES

What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax
What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

12 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

15 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

16 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

16 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

On a job hunt? A career coach shares top tips

Winnie Makena 12 hours ago
It’s mass failure after school Covid break

It’s mass failure after school Covid break

Augustine Oduor 12 hours ago
Social media habits that can kill your business

Social media habits that can kill your business

Winnie Makena 13 hours ago
Learning gaps as pupils approach key examinations

Learning gaps as pupils approach key examinations

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago

More stories

What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax

By Sponsored Content
What you need to know about the Digital Service Tax

Kenya to cut diesel plants

By Macharia Kamau
Kenya to cut diesel plants

Slow recovery in Kenya's hotel sector to persist in 2021, survey

By Fredrick Obura
Slow recovery in Kenya's hotel sector to persist in 2021, survey

Kenya's flower sector employs more, shows signs of recovery

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya's flower sector employs more, shows signs of recovery

Foreign investors sell off Sh37b stake in top firms

By Frankline Sunday
Foreign investors sell off Sh37b stake in top firms

Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance

By Allan Mungai
Reprieve for businesses as KRA eases cargo clearance

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.