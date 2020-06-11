Kippra named top think-tank in Africa

CS Ukur Yatani (R) presents a report to Dr Rose Ngugi, the executive director Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (PHOTO: Jonah Onyango)

A new report has ranked the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) the second-best think tank in sub-Saharan Africa.

The African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (Accord), based in South Africa, was ranked top.

The ranking was done by the Global Go-To Think Tank Index Report 2020, an annual document by the Think Tank and Civil Societies Programme of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. The index is meant to raise the profile and performance of think tanks, as well as the role they play in public awareness.

“We are proud of this recognition and remain committed to our vision as an international centre of excellence in public policy research and analysis,” said Kippra Executive Director Rose Ngugi.

Read More

Kenyan think tanks that made it to the top 10 are the Institute of Economic Affairs and African Economic Research Consortium. There are 679 think tanks in Sub-Saharan Africa, but only 92 were ranked.

The Brookings Institution in the US and Japan Institute of International Affairs are the lead think-tanks