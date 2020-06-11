Kakamega Township School receives hygiene items to fight Covid-19

Mama Ibado Charity has donated masks, temperature screening devices, and hygiene items to Kakamega Township Primary School in support of the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 fight in schools.

Mama Ibado Charity Founder, Ahmed Jibril affirmed the latest initiative is to ensure students are in a safe learning environment and are able to continue with their studies with peace of mind.

“It is also our role as citizens to create a conducive environment where our children can build their future and a better tomorrow. Through this donation, we are supplementing on the government efforts of implementing Covid-19 protocols and safety measures in learning institutions,” said Mr. Jibril.

The school received 10 water points, 6 Thermo guns, 700 pieces of re-usable face masks, and 60 litres of handwashing soap that will help more than 600 learners effectively adhere to recommended hygiene practices and measures aimed at minimising the spread of COVID-19 in learning institutions.

“We are privileged to have received protective equipment and hygiene items that will go a long way in strengthening the capacity of vulnerable learners to tackle COVID-19 and ensure that they are safe at all times. Kakamega Township teachers and students are extremely grateful to MIC generosity,” said Kakamega Township Primary School headmaster, Joseph Mumalaki.

“We appreciate MIC’s contributions in alleviating poverty within the community by supporting students to stay in school and concentrate in their studies,” said Mr. Mumalaki. MIC Founder, Ahmed JIbril