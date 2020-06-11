×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

General Badi vows to regulate mushrooming car wash businesses in Nairobi

By Josephat Thiong'o | January 26th 2021 at 16:58:28 GMT +0300

NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced plans to reduce the number of car wash business in Nairobi County.

Director-General Mohammed Badi on Tuesday raised the alarm over the proliferation of the car wash business which he termed as fast-expanding and unregulated and which has now found its way to posh areas like Muthaiga, Karen, Lavington, and other areas that “they should not be.”

"Car wash businesses are too many and have made their way to high-end areas, which should not be the case. Most of these were licensed by MCAs. It is something political; a kind of payment to boys who probably voted for them,” said Badi during an interview with Spice FM radio station.

Aware that the move to halt the operations of the businesses would face opposition, Badi said that he was relying on the help of the city assembly in order to achieve this.

“We are hoping that we can be able to work closely with the county assembly so that we can get rid of a majority of them. We are fighting to ensure that the rule of law is applied everywhere,” he added.

Read More

The Major General was however concerned that the fast-expanding business had been premised on political support and confessed to having a challenge in trying to enforce the law in their regard.

“In terms of enforcement, we have a challenge because these people are licensed by the county assembly. These politicians control the county assembly; they develop the by-laws which allow such businesses to operate illegally," he stated.

“It’s not an easy task because remember the MCAs are the same people that have allocated these car washes to their people then you expect them to vote and say no to them at the county assembly.”

Notably, the car wash business has become one of the most successful but yet most disruptive businesses in the country.

Its proliferation can be attributed to the low start-up costs, the booming road transport costs, and the favourable locations that they are situated.

In Nairobi County, for instance, car washes have dotted the city estates where they charge between Sh150-Sh300 depending on the location.

A spot check by The Standard on Tuesday revealed that car washes charge between Sh80-Sh100 for a motorbike, Sh150-Sh300 for matatus (public service vehicles), and Sh600 to Sh1000 for canters while small cars are charged between Sh150 to Sh250. These prices are however adjustable depending on the location and negotiations between the service provider and the customer.

Sought for comment, the immediate former Nairobi Assembly Water committee chairperson and Mihango ward MCA Paul Kados said that instead of reducing the number of car washes, they needed to be regulated.

He urged the county executive to ensure that those licensed to start a car wash business do so away from the roadside and near a place with good drainage systems.

Related Topics
Nairobi Metropolitan Service Major General Badi Nairobi County
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya Covid cases up by 141
Next article
Protective equipment to assist learners fight Covid-19

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nairobi City starts paying suppliers
Nairobi City starts paying suppliers

LATEST STORIES

Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue
Twitter acquires newsletter startup Revue

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

4 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

7 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

8 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

8 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula 7 hours ago
Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Augustine Oduor 8 hours ago
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago
Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Tough balancing act as Sh3tr Budget to secure Uhuru legacy

Frankline Sunday and Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago

More stories

Stop hoarding COVID vaccines, South Africa's Ramaphosa tells rich nations

By Reuters
Stop hoarding COVID vaccines, South Africa's Ramaphosa tells rich nations

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021

By Reuters
IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021

Water hyacinth harvester back to work after five years

By Kepher Otieno
Water hyacinth harvester back to work after five years

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

By Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula
EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Twitter permanently suspends CEO's account over misinformation

By Reuters
Twitter permanently suspends CEO's account over misinformation

Treasury allocates Sh200b for roads in 2021-22 spending plan

By Macharia Kamau
Treasury allocates Sh200b for roads in 2021-22 spending plan

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.