×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kipeto wind farm to supply 100MW to national grid

By Macharia Kamau | January 26th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Ngong Hills Wind Power Station KenGen's wind farm. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The second-largest wind power farm in the country yesterday announced it would start feeding electricity to the national grid next week.

Kipeto Energy said it had connected the Kipeto wind farm to the national grid and would now gradually start testing and switching on the turbines.

The first megawatt is expected to go to the grid next week.

Kipeto Energy, in a statement, said it had connected a 17km (220KV) high-voltage transmission line, linking the wind plant to the national grid at the Isinya Substation, and that it was ready to go live.

The wind plant has an installed capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). “The project comprising 60 wind turbines, each capable of producing 1.7MW, will be switched on in stages as part of a gradual ramp-up process, with all commercial tests due to be concluded within the next few months,” said the firm in a statement. Located in Kajiado County, Kipeto is Kenya’s second-largest wind power plant after the Lake Turkana Wind Power in Marsabit County, with an installed capacity of 310MW.

Read More

The other commercial wind power plant is operated by KenGen at Ngong, Kajiado County, with a capacity of 25MW.

Transmission line

Kipeto Energy has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Kenya Power (KP). “With the assistance of KPLC and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (Ketraco)… this final connection and energisation sees the transmission line and associated equipment being handed over this week to KP for future care and operation,” said Kenneth Namunje, chairman and director of Kipeto Energy Plc and Craftskills Ltd.

Craftskills has a 12 per cent stake in Kipeto Energy.

The balance, 88 per cent, is held by Actis, a UK private equity fund, which acquired the stake in 2018 from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an investment arm of the World Bank Group, and African Infrastructure Investment Managers, a member of Old Mutual Alternative Investments.

The project has also been funded by long-term debt from the US International Development Finance Corporation, the US government’s development finance institution. 

Kipeto Energy said it created more than 800 jobs during the construction phase.

It expects to create an additional 60 permanent jobs during the operational phase.

Related Topics
Lake Turkana Wind Power KenGen
Share this story
Previous article
Subukia and its links with top Kikuyu singers
Next article
Provost delivers fiery sermon as church finds voice

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya Power sinks further into losses
Kenya Power sinks further into losses

LATEST STORIES

Fix sewerage system to cut disease risk
Fix sewerage system to cut disease risk

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

3 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Tributes pour as Mighty Salim exits life's stage

Tributes pour as Mighty Salim exits life's stage

Kennedy Gachuhi 32 minutes ago
What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

Gatonye Gathura 12 hours ago
Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Gatonye Gathura 13 hours ago
Does when you eat really matter?

Does when you eat really matter?

Gloria Aradi 14 hours ago

More stories

Regulator puts two insurers on the spot

By Wainaina Wambu
Regulator puts two insurers on the spot

Lender joins rush for Gikomba businesses

By Fredrick Obura
Lender joins rush for Gikomba businesses

Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic

By Patrick Beja
Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic

How poor Kenyans are carrying tax burden for inefficient firms

By Dominic Omondi
How poor Kenyans are carrying tax burden for inefficient firms

Mitumba imports dip by 71pc on back of government ban

By Dominic Omondi
Mitumba imports dip by 71pc on back of government ban

Mobius opens Sh330m factory

By Lee Mwiti Mukunga
Mobius opens Sh330m factory

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.