×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sidian taps Gikomba market with new branch

By Fredrick Obura | January 25th 2021 at 06:10:00 GMT +0300

Traders going about their business in Nairobi's Gikomba (PHOTO: FILE)

Sidian is eyeing small aand medium businesses in Nairobi's Gikomba area with the launch of 42nd branch on Monday.

The lender said the new development is part of a strategy to support Small and Medium Enterprises and also Kenya’s growing micro-SMEs.

“The opening of the Gikomba Branch is in line with our growth strategy of supporting the SME and Micro SME who we know are the backbone of the economy. The branch will enable us to serve more customers and also offer them greater convenience,” said Chege Thumbi, CEO of Sidian Bank.

“The branch reinforces our promise of offering our customers transformational financial solutions with an array of tailor-made financial products and services.”

Noting that convenience and accessibility to financial services is at the heart of the Bank, Chege Thumbi assured customers the bank will continue to offer innovative solutions to its customers that will enable them to own their tomorrow.

Read More

Timothy Gitonga, Chief Commercial Officer, Sidian Bank added, “The Bank is eager to tap into the economic activity in Gikomba market. All this is geared towards offering our customers solutions not limited to trade finance, lending, robust digital banking services as demand for financial services rises thereby enabling the Bank to remain in touch with its customers' needs.”

Loise Mwangi, Head of Branches and Chege Thumbi, CEO during the launch of Sidian Bank Gikomba Branch (PHOTO: Courtesy)

 

Related Topics
Gikomba Market Sidian Bank
Share this story
Previous article
Watford sign Kenyan international midfielder Henry Ochieng
Next article
Michael Olunga scores hat-trick as Al-Duhail thrash Al Ahli Doha 6-0

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

The money minters of Marikiti
The money minters of Marikiti

LATEST STORIES

Michael Olunga scores hat-trick as Al-Duhail thrash Al Ahli Doha 6-0
Michael Olunga scores hat-trick as Al-Duhail thrash Al Ahli Doha 6-0

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

3 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

7 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

7 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

What’s causing a spike in thyroid cancer infections?

Gatonye Gathura 9 hours ago
Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Would you loan your body to science for cash?

Gatonye Gathura 10 hours ago
Does when you eat really matter?

Does when you eat really matter?

Gloria Aradi 11 hours ago
Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Andrew Kipkemboi 12 hours ago

More stories

Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic

By Patrick Beja
Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic

How poor Kenyans are carrying tax burden for inefficient firms

By Dominic Omondi
How poor Kenyans are carrying tax burden for inefficient firms

Mitumba imports dip by 71pc on back of government ban

By Dominic Omondi
Mitumba imports dip by 71pc on back of government ban

Mobius opens Sh330m factory

By Lee Mwiti Mukunga
Mobius opens Sh330m factory

Collapse of Loon project dims promise of cheaper Internet

By Frankline Sunday
Collapse of Loon project dims promise of cheaper Internet

MPs plot new law to raise cost of drinking

By Macharia Kamau
MPs plot new law to raise cost of drinking

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.