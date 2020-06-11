Sidian taps Gikomba market with new branch

Traders going about their business in Nairobi's Gikomba (PHOTO: FILE)

Sidian is eyeing small aand medium businesses in Nairobi's Gikomba area with the launch of 42nd branch on Monday.

The lender said the new development is part of a strategy to support Small and Medium Enterprises and also Kenya’s growing micro-SMEs.

“The opening of the Gikomba Branch is in line with our growth strategy of supporting the SME and Micro SME who we know are the backbone of the economy. The branch will enable us to serve more customers and also offer them greater convenience,” said Chege Thumbi, CEO of Sidian Bank.

“The branch reinforces our promise of offering our customers transformational financial solutions with an array of tailor-made financial products and services.”

Noting that convenience and accessibility to financial services is at the heart of the Bank, Chege Thumbi assured customers the bank will continue to offer innovative solutions to its customers that will enable them to own their tomorrow.

Timothy Gitonga, Chief Commercial Officer, Sidian Bank added, “The Bank is eager to tap into the economic activity in Gikomba market. All this is geared towards offering our customers solutions not limited to trade finance, lending, robust digital banking services as demand for financial services rises thereby enabling the Bank to remain in touch with its customers' needs.” Loise Mwangi, Head of Branches and Chege Thumbi, CEO during the launch of Sidian Bank Gikomba Branch (PHOTO: Courtesy)