×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Toxic weed choking flamingos to death in Rift Valley’s lakes

By Caroline Chebet | January 25th 2021 at 08:16:00 GMT +0300

Flamingos at Lake Bogoria National Reserve in Baringo county on January 20,2021 .[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
Flamingos at Lake Bogoria National Reserve in Baringo county on January 20,2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

From afar, the sight of thousands of flamingos spread across Lake Bogoria is magical. But on taking a closer look, you notice a big problem.

Tens of flamingo carcasses dangle from branches and thorns of Prosopis juliflora, also known as Mathenge. The scene looks like mass suicide of flamingos.

“It is worrying. Tens of flamingos died after they were trapped by Prosopis while trying to either land on the shores or take off,” Lake Bogoria senior warden James Kimaru said.

Sharp thorns

Currently, estimates from the latest water bird count in Lake Bogoria projects flamingos at 800,000, meaning the lake hosts almost half of the world’s 3.5 million flamingos.

Read More

The situation being experienced in the lakes is as a result of the increasing water levels that has seen the waters rise and spill over to areas that have been ravaged by the invasive Mathenge plant.

According to Mr Kimaru, even though some of the plants have been submerged and dried up, they still pose a threat to the birds.

Mathenge is an aggressive invader that replaces native vegetation in rangelands. It is ranked among top 100 invasive species, ravaging arid and semi-arid areas of Ethiopia, Sudan Egypt, West Africa, Australia and South America among other countries. It was introduced in the 1970s to rehabilitate Arid and Semi-Arid Areas (Asals), due to its resilience and fast growth rate.

However, coupled up with the increasing water levels, wetlands of international importance like Lake Bogoria are experiencing challenges.

“With the current developments, we have asked the Kenya Wildlife Service to ascertain the water quality to determine the health of these flamingos. In the long run, we will also resort to clearing part of the bushes which are killing these birds,” Kimaru said.

Dead Flamingo hangs trapped at Lake Bogoria National Reserve in Baringo County on January 20, 2021. At least twenty thousand flamingos have died while stuck on Mathenge trees since swelling water pushed them to the shores. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

According to Richard Kipng’eno, a bird expert at Nature Kenya, flamingos inhabit shallow ends of the lake, a reason they crowd within the areas chocking with Mathenge plant. 

“Unlike other larger birds, their bodies are weaker and end up getting trapped because they cannot easily free themselves when trapped. Flamingos cannot inhabit deep waters and prefer the shallow end which unfortunately has been taken up by Prosopis,” Kipngeno said.

Lake Bogoria has since expanded by seven kilometre square from its original size. The swelling has resulted in submerged administration offices and the gate.

In Lake Baringo, the weed has continued to create navigation challenges along the shores, forming extensive impenetrable thickets.

“During the recent water bird counts in Lake Bogoria, there were challenges manoeuvring through some counting transects,” Kipngeno said.

Largest concentrations of the plant is in Tana River, Turkana and Baringo counties. The plant has also colonised parts of Taita Taveta, Malindi, Samburu, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Wajir, Kajiado and Migori counties.

The plant is reported to have invaded some of the important wetlands, including River Tana Delta in (Tana River County) Lorian Swamp (Isiolo/Garissa counties) and Lengurruahanga swamp (Kajiado).

Dead Flamingos hanging on trees at Lake Bogoria National Reserve in Baringo County on January 20, 2021. At least twenty thousand flamingos have died while stuck on Mathenge trees since swelling water pushed them to the shores. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Ecological disaster

The emerging ecological disaster caused by invasion of the plant on wetlands is aggravated by the increasing water levels, especially in the lakes within Rift Valley. The situation, experts say, requires urgent attention.    

The weed has also been blamed for being a cause of tooth decay in livestock. This is as a result of the animals feeding on the pods. Some locals who have been pricked by Mathenge thorns have had their limbs amputated or left nursing serious injuries.

Meanwhile, experts from Kenya Forestry Research Institute (Kefri) have been working to find solutions to the problem.

Baringo County Kefri official Simon Choge said the plant has been spreading fast and the current control methods are thinning, grinding the pods to make livestock feeds and charcoal burning from the plant.

[email protected]   

 

Related Topics
Mathenge Flamingos Lake Bogoria Lake Baringo
Share this story
Previous article
Mexican president contracts COVID-19 after worst week of pandemic
Next article
Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in attack on Turkish container ship off Nigeria

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

It’s time for us to step up climate action
It’s time for us to step up climate action

LATEST STORIES

The skin condition that affects internal organs
The skin condition that affects internal organs

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

2 days ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

5 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

6 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

6 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Andrew Kipkemboi 28 minutes ago
Ethiopia power play bad for Horn region

Ethiopia power play bad for Horn region

Macharia Munene 1 hour ago
Raila’s chances as ODM seeks to pick 2022 flagbearer

Raila’s chances as ODM seeks to pick 2022 flagbearer

Moses Nyamori 1 hour ago
Engage President on failures, DP tells Raila

Engage President on failures, DP tells Raila

Josphat Thiongó 2 hours ago

More stories

Firm bets on ‘hybrid’ working

By Reuters
Firm bets on ‘hybrid’ working

Land Commission seeks own revenue to shore up budget

By Peter Theuri
Land Commission seeks own revenue to shore up budget

Construction research hit by poor funding: PS

By James Wanzala
Construction research hit by poor funding: PS

How collapse of first industrial towns led to collapse of economy, loss of jobs

By Standard Team
How collapse of first industrial towns led to collapse of economy, loss of jobs

Why building continent’s future cities is a risky bet

By The Conversation
Why building continent’s future cities is a risky bet

Administrator warns public against fraudsters eying Kakuzi land

By Boniface Gikandi
Administrator warns public against fraudsters eying Kakuzi land

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.