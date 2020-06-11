×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How Africa free trade area could aid SME post-Covid recovery

By David Kabata | January 24th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

David Kabata- an entrepreneurship and innovation lecturer at Kirinyaga University. [Courtesy]

The economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is not just a learning lesson to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that their value creation and delivery systems can fail.

It is also an eye opener to the fact that businesses need to adopt new survival strategies targeting not just local but regional markets as a source of raw materials and destinations for their goods and services.

SMEs play a critical role in economic growth and also creating job opportunities through their backward and forward linkages.

It is estimated that close to 80 per cent of employment opportunities in Kenya and many African countries are created by SMEs. In addition, they contribute about 20 per cent of the national gross domestic products.

Read More

Despite this huge contribution, small enterprises encounter many challenges during their start-up and growth, causing early-stage failures and also the problem of the ‘missing middle’ when they do not graduate to medium or large businesses.

Covid-19 has added to the challenges, with World Bank statistics showing SMEs have been hard hit by the pandemic.

But even with all the disruptions, a window of opportunity is beckoning with the start of the AfCFTA, regarded as the economic transformation vehicle for the continent.

Though there still exists various challenges before the trade pact is fully operational, the largest economic bloc globally is expected to bring together 55 countries with a combined population of 1.3 billion people and a GDP of over $3 trillion dollars (Sh300 trillion).

According to latest World Bank reports, successful ratification and implementation of the free trade agreement will help increase African intra-trade by 52 per cent and also double the share of the trade within the member states.

SMEs operating in Africa will be the greatest beneficiaries of this through creation of a big market for their goods and services. This is important because it will lessen the continent’s reliance on imported goods and services, and also improve value addition capacity of local firms.

It will also enlarge the manufacturing sector while creating more employment opportunities for the youthful generation.

With borderless markets, human capital movement and technology transfer becomes easier, which will help in the modernisation of production and manufacturing capabilities for SMEs and also improve the standards of goods produced.

In addition, start-ups will be able to access development funds from a large pool of investors and venture capitalists. For instance, just recently AfCFTA introduced the Africa Free Trade Innovation Challenge as a strategy to nurture within the continent.

During the pandemic, we have seen digital innovation and transformation in health, education and supply chain systems, among other sectors.

But for these innovations to help Africa, an intellectual property rights protocol should be created that will help in the growth of knowledge-driven economies.

Full implementation of the agreement will also help SMEs to acquire raw materials cheaply and conveniently.

A small manufacturing firm dealing with textiles in Kenya will be able to acquire ginned cotton cheaply from Uganda and Tanzania, then produce yarns and garments which can be sold in the Africa market with ease.

Though a lot needs to be done for the AfCFTA to succeed - such as member states’ commitment and removal of slow and bureaucratic procedures at custom borders - it can play a great role in the post-Covid recovery of SMEs and hence that of Africa’s economies.  

- The writer is an Entrepreneurship and Innovation lecturer at Kirinyaga University

Related Topics
Africa Free Trade Small and Medium Enterprise SMEs
Share this story
Previous article
How poor Kenyans are carrying tax burden for inefficient firms
Next article
Why hustler-dynasty narrative sounds so persuasive, addictive

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

17 ways to earn extra income
17 ways to earn extra income

LATEST STORIES

How FKF put players at Covid risk
How FKF put players at Covid risk

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

1 day ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

4 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

5 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

5 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The Trump I once wrote to

The Trump I once wrote to

Joe Munene 1 hour ago
Dealing with depression

Dealing with depression

Nimoyo Salim 1 hour ago
Being your own boss is great, but be ready for a marathon

Being your own boss is great, but be ready for a marathon

Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago
Man with a passion for Kenya’s World War battlefields

Man with a passion for Kenya’s World War battlefields

Philip Mwakio 1 hour ago

More stories

Debt is not a dirty word. It’s time Kenyans recognise this

By Hannah Wanjie Ryder
Debt is not a dirty word. It’s time Kenyans recognise this

Economy needs major push but not necessarily from wheelbarrows

By XN Iraki
Economy needs major push but not necessarily from wheelbarrows

Covid-19 accelerates growth in e-commerce

By Makabelo Malumane
Covid-19 accelerates growth in e-commerce

Covid will influence housing trends towards Nairobi outskirts

By Jeremy Gitonga
Covid will influence housing trends towards Nairobi outskirts

The psychology behind some business actions…

By XN Iraki
The psychology behind some business actions…

Why confidence level is waning among Kenyans

By XN Iraki
Why confidence level is waning among Kenyans

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.