Kepsa backs new minimum tax on informal businesses

By Frankline Sunday | January 22nd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya’s private sector has asked Treasury to implement the one per cent minimum tax on informal businesses to increase revenue collection and stimulate economic growth.

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) Chairman Nicholas Nesbitt said yesterday the government’s increased borrowing from the domestic market and falling revenue collection starve the private sector of credit and worsen the challenge of pending bills experienced by many suppliers to government. 

“The constant conversation is to expand the tax net and the minimum tax is one of the ways to do this,” he said during the launch of a report by the East African Business Council on the state of the East African economy.  

The tax on gross turnover came into effect this month and is payable on three-month installments.  

Kepsa says the tax could assist the Kenya Revenue Authority bring the informal sector into the tax bracket.

“Think of the number of boda bodas, for example, each of them generating a few hundred shillings a day and at the end of the year they are making money but nobody knows it, and they are not paying taxes,” Nesbitt said.

“Think about a million boda bodas making a few hundred shillings a day and what that means if they pay one per cent of that in terms of tax per day.” 

Nesbitt, however, said scrapping the tax reliefs introduced during the pandemic last year was a misstep on the part of the government.

“As Winston Churchill said, taxing your people out of a recession is trying to lift yourself while standing in a bucket,” he said. “You can’t do it.”

Kepsa Kenya Private Sector Alliance Nicholas Nesbitt
Kepsa, private firm offer technical assistance to women enterprises
Kepsa, private firm offer technical assistance to women enterprises

Prepare adequately for Tokyo Olympic Games
Prepare adequately for Tokyo Olympic Games

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

2 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

3 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

3 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

7 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

US president, matatu driver and their love for antique Bible

Amos Kareithi 4 minutes ago
Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Pain as families identify bodies of abducted kin

Julius Chepkwony and Yvonne Chepkwony 4 minutes ago
Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Last moments of don who died at waterfall

Daniel Chege 4 minutes ago
Saving the mountain bongos

Saving the mountain bongos

Caroline Chebet 2 hours ago

Kenya Power to plug cash leaks with smart meters

By Macharia Kamau
Kenya Power to plug cash leaks with smart meters

New line to boost electricity supply in Western

By Antony Gitonga
New line to boost electricity supply in Western

Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

By Dominic Omondi
Loan repayment break to free up cash for pressed counties

Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

By Reuters
Mercedes unveils electric compact SUV in bid to outdo Tesla

What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

By Macharia Kamau and Frankline Sunday
What US leadership change means for Kenya on trade, ties

HF Group secures Sh1 billion capital injection from Britam

By Wainaina Wambu
HF Group secures Sh1 billion capital injection from Britam

