×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

TelPosta warns buyers off Sh420m property

By Wainaina Wambu | January 16th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

TelPosta Towers [Courtesy]

Buyers have been warned against dealing with two properties in Nairobi’s upmarket area valued at Sh420 million as a battle for ownership rages. 

Telposta Pension Scheme, in a public notice, said “certain persons” were purporting to own or solicit offers from unsuspecting members of the public for purchase of the property.

The first property sits on 0.944 acres on Mandera Road, Kileleshwa and is worth Sh270 million while the second is 0.484 acres valued at Sh150 million situated at Mwingi Road in the same estate.

“Any registration, change of registration, sale or transfer or any dealings howsoever described affecting the ownership and registration of the property is prohibited and any persons involved in any irregular transactions or dealings on the property shall be doing so at their own risk,” said a caveat emptor published in local dailies.

Retiree benefits

Read More

The prime properties were owned by the East African Posts and Telecommunications Corporation and later by the now defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC).

Following the split of KPTC, the properties, alongside others worth billions of shillings, were given to the scheme by Government to ensure retirees continued getting their benefits.

Yesterday’s notice said Telposta Pension Scheme Trustees had lodged complaints with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation and also similarly with the National Land Commission where a determination is pending.

Additionally, it said the parcels of land were identified in the Ndungu Land Commission (Report of the Commission of Inquiry into illegal Allocation of Public land) as having been illegally allocated with the commission “recommending further investigation with a view to revoke.”

Related Topics
TelPosta Properties Buyers
Share this story
Previous article
Basketball: Cameroon to host 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers next month
Next article
French government hardens stance against Carrefour takeover

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

From a mjengo job to owning a real estate business
From a mjengo job to owning a real estate business

LATEST STORIES

Nakuru hit by Sh17m cash flow blow after losing matatu fees
Nakuru hit by Sh17m cash flow blow after losing matatu fees

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

1 day ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?
Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know

3 days ago

Explainer: Uganda Elections: What you need to know
Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

8 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

10 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

How safe is your identity on social media, other spaces?

Irungu Houghton 21 minutes ago
How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

How Nairobi Governor by-election may not happen

Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka 21 minutes ago
Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Africa lucky that the youth still believe in ballot power

Barrack Muluka 21 minutes ago
Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Unbearable suffering: Buffalo broke his spinal cord

Jael Musumba 9 hours ago

More stories

British fraud agency closes BAT bribery investigation

By Frankline Sunday
British fraud agency closes BAT bribery investigation

Sony Sugar pays farmers Sh350m for cane deliveries

By Kepher Otieno
Sony Sugar pays farmers Sh350m for cane deliveries

Legal environment tightens for forex trading in Kenya

By Standard Reporter
Legal environment tightens for forex trading in Kenya

Yatani: First spend what you’ve got then ask for more

By Roselyne Obala
Yatani: First spend what you’ve got then ask for more

Nyong'o, leaders clash over projects

By Kepher Otieno
Nyong'o, leaders clash over projects

Counties lose Sh47 billion in local revenue

By Harold Odhiambo
Counties lose Sh47 billion in local revenue

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.