TelPosta warns buyers off Sh420m property

TelPosta Towers [Courtesy]

Buyers have been warned against dealing with two properties in Nairobi’s upmarket area valued at Sh420 million as a battle for ownership rages.

Telposta Pension Scheme, in a public notice, said “certain persons” were purporting to own or solicit offers from unsuspecting members of the public for purchase of the property.

The first property sits on 0.944 acres on Mandera Road, Kileleshwa and is worth Sh270 million while the second is 0.484 acres valued at Sh150 million situated at Mwingi Road in the same estate.

“Any registration, change of registration, sale or transfer or any dealings howsoever described affecting the ownership and registration of the property is prohibited and any persons involved in any irregular transactions or dealings on the property shall be doing so at their own risk,” said a caveat emptor published in local dailies.

Retiree benefits

The prime properties were owned by the East African Posts and Telecommunications Corporation and later by the now defunct Kenya Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC).

Following the split of KPTC, the properties, alongside others worth billions of shillings, were given to the scheme by Government to ensure retirees continued getting their benefits.

Yesterday’s notice said Telposta Pension Scheme Trustees had lodged complaints with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation and also similarly with the National Land Commission where a determination is pending.

Additionally, it said the parcels of land were identified in the Ndungu Land Commission (Report of the Commission of Inquiry into illegal Allocation of Public land) as having been illegally allocated with the commission “recommending further investigation with a view to revoke.”