×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Firms collecting Covid data must seek consent, says State

By Frankline Sunday | January 14th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration, Reuters]

Public and private entities seeking to collect personal data from Kenyans on Covid-19 pandemic will have to seek individual consent from the subjects.

This is according to a new policy from the office of the Data Protection Commissioner. It seeks to protect the personal data of Kenyans during ongoing efforts to fight the pandemic.

“There are a number of government initiatives that promote innovative responses to mitigate the effects of Covid-19,” states the draft Data Request Review Framework.

“For some of these aspirations to materialise, access and processing of personal data of individuals are necessary to appropriately respond to the pandemic,” explains the draft policy.

Read More

The State now wants services such as contact tracing apps that require health and geo-location data to beguiled by the Data Protection Act 2019. However, the data collection for purpose of Covid-19 responses will be limited to what is necessary and should be destroyed once its purpose has been exhausted.

“Responsible parties must collect personal information of an individual for a specific purpose, which in this context is to detect, contain and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” stated the policy. The guidelines come two months after the Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait was sworn into office, and will serve as the litmus test for the regulator. The rules come on the back of increased studies by researchers seeking to document the impact of Covid-19.

Contact tracing

The ICT Authority is yet to reveal whether Kenya will be rolling out a State-backed contact tracing app.

In June 2020, the National Transport and Safety Authority invited bids to develop a contact tracing app, alongside a cashless payment solution but the plan has since been shelved.

Company officials directly involved with accessing and processing users’ personal data will also be required to demonstrate how they will safeguard it.

Personal data-sharing agreements between third parties will also be approved by the Data Commissioner. 

Related Topics
Privacy laws Data protection
Share this story
Previous article
Kang’ata declines to recant letter to Uhuru on BBI fate
Next article
SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How secure is your data, really?
How secure is your data, really?

LATEST STORIES

President Trump impeached for the second time
President Trump impeached for the second time

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

6 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

8 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

12 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

18 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Riparian land: When the law puts builders in hot water

Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Rickety city estates to fall in Badi’s housing renewal plan

Rickety city estates to fall in Badi’s housing renewal plan

Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Ishaq Jumbe 14 hours ago
Invest in yourself in 2021

Invest in yourself in 2021

Judith Mwobobia 14 hours ago

More stories

State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

By Macharia Kamau
State in new attempt to set up strategic fuel reserves

SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

By Wainaina Wambu
SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

By PSCU
Japan to support Kenya’s development programmes

Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled

By Reuters
Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled

KRA bets on new taxes to up revenue

By Wainaina Wambu
KRA bets on new taxes to up revenue

Brace for fresh round of fuel pump price hikes

By Macharia Kamau
Brace for fresh round of fuel pump price hikes

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.