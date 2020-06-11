×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled

By Reuters | January 13th 2021 at 12:28:00 GMT +0300

Part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 (PHOTO: Reuters)

Indonesian authorities have retrieved one of two black boxes, the Flight Data Recorder, from a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 that crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday.

This is how the black box readout process works.

WHAT ARE BLACK BOXES?

They are not actually black but high-visibility orange. Experts disagree how the nickname originated but it has become synonymous with the quest for answers when planes crash.

Read More

Many historians attribute their invention to Australian scientist David Warren in the 1950s. They are mandatory.

The aim is not to establish legal liability, but to identify causes and help prevent future accidents.

HOW HAVE THEY EVOLVED?

The earliest devices recorded limited data on wire or foil. Models like those typically found on the 1980s-designed Boeing 737-50 use magnetic tape. Modern ones use computer chips.

The recordings are housed inside crash-survivable containers able to withstand 3,400 times the force of gravity on impact.

The disappearance in 2014 of Malaysian Airlines MH370 triggered debate about whether data should be streamed instead.

Airbus and France’s BEA are testing an alternative design in a floatable panel embedded in the aircraft’s fuselage. Bolts would retract and the device would fall away when the plane is about to crash on water, avoiding a deep-sea search.

HOW BIG ARE THEY?

They weigh about 10 pounds (4.5 kilos) and contain four main parts:

* a chassis or interface designed to fix the device and facilitate recording and playback

* an underwater locator beacon

* the core housing or ‘Crash-Survivable Memory Unit’ made of stainless steel or titanium

* inside there, the recordings on chips or older formats.

There are two recorders: a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) for pilot voices or cockpit sounds, and a Flight Data Recorder (FDR).

HOW WILL THE RECORDERS BE HANDLED?

After a crash over the sea, the recorder is placed back in water to prevent damage from contact with air while being transported.

Once dry, technicians peel away protective material and carefully clean and retrieve the recordings, which are copied.

Lab experts sometimes use “spectral analysis,” a way of examining sounds that can pick out barely audible alarms or the first fleeting crack of an explosion. Indonesian investigators say the Sriwijaya jet appeared to be intact when it hit water.

HOW MUCH INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE?

The FDR contains about 25 hours of data on eight tracks and the CVR has 30 minutes of conversation, according to the final report on a similar model of Boeing 737 which crashed in 2008.

Later models have two hours of cockpit recordings.

In many countries, only the main investigator and a handful of people are allowed to hear the raw cockpit tapes.

WHERE WILL THE DATA BE READ?

Indonesian officials leading the probe have said they plan to perform the readout at their facilities. If recorders are badly damaged, the operation is occasionally delegated to an overseas agency like France’s BEA or the device’s manufacturer.

Photographs of the Sriwijaya data recorder arriving at a port on Tuesday appeared to show its crash-resistant container intact.

HOW LONG WILL THE RESULTS TAKE?

Indonesia has said it will take 2-5 days to inspect and download recordings. Their analysis can take much longer.

Interim reports are published after a month but are often sparse. Deeper investigations take a year or more to complete.

Experts say air accidents are usually caused by a cocktail of factors.

Related Topics
Black Box Indonesia Boeing 737-50
Share this story
Previous article
A GSU man turned nurse and entrepreneur
Next article
Liverpool star van Dijk sends emotional message to Sol Bamba after cancer diagnosis

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Locks, chains: coronavirus puts Indonesia's mentally ill back in shackles
Locks, chains: coronavirus puts Indonesia's mentally ill back in shackles

LATEST STORIES

Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled
Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

5 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

8 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

11 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

17 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Ishaq Jumbe 1 hour ago
Invest in yourself in 2021

Invest in yourself in 2021

Judith Mwobobia 2 hours ago
Dark clouds as Ugandans face painful ballot test

Dark clouds as Ugandans face painful ballot test

Daniel Wesangula 2 hours ago
How Justice Mwilu has handled attempts to remove her

How Justice Mwilu has handled attempts to remove her

Kwamchetsi Makokha 2 hours ago

More stories

KRA bets on new taxes to up revenue

By Wainaina Wambu
KRA bets on new taxes to up revenue

Brace for fresh round of fuel pump price hikes

By Macharia Kamau
Brace for fresh round of fuel pump price hikes

Volkswagen recalls 56,000 Golf models for software update

By Reuters
Volkswagen recalls 56,000 Golf models for software update

Kisumu plans bike-sharing as traders warm up to Sh450m park

By Kepher Otieno
Kisumu plans bike-sharing as traders warm up to Sh450m park

Covid-19: Lack of harmonised testing rates affect EAC businesses

By Standard Reporter
Covid-19: Lack of harmonised testing rates affect EAC businesses

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump

By Reuters
Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.