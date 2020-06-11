×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA bets on new taxes to up revenue

By Wainaina Wambu | January 13th 2021 at 09:48:33 GMT +0300

KRA Headquarters in Nairobi (PHOTO: Wilberforce Okwiri)

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has pinned hopes on new taxes and waivers introduced this month to shore up revenues in an economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

KRA missed its tax collection target by over Sh186 billion since March, when the virus was first reported in Kenya, according to the taxman’s data for the eight months to November 2020.

The beginning of this month saw KRA roll out the minimum tax, digital services tax and the Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme (VTDP), where taxpayers get relief on penalties and interests on undisclosed taxes dating back to July 2015.

Wanja Wang’ondu from the Domestic Taxes Department, yesterday defended the new taxes, noting that they will up revenue collection. “There’s no right time to introduce a tax. But with time, people embrace and cope as they understand the tax,” she said.

Ms Wang’ondu also sought to clarify claims the minimum tax was a “business killer” terming it an “equaliser” that would ensure both profit and loss-making businesses contribute to the tax kitty.

Read More

The rate of the minimum tax is at one per cent of a firm’s gross turnover. It runs concurrently with the instalment tax which businesses normally pay on the 20th day of the month at the end of every quarter.

“For instalment tax, businesses project tax payable and make payments when having a profit and no tax payable when they record a loss. That’s why minimum tax has come in regardless of a profit or loss,” she said.

“There’s quite a number of entities that have not been paying income tax that will now be paying, there’s an expected rise in tax revenue,” added Wang’ondu.

Since the two-run concurrently, the payable tax will be the higher one. “There’s no quarter that a taxpayer will pay both,” said Ms Wang’ondu.

She noted that taxable losses mostly arose from investment deductions where a business may be making profits but investing heavily on capital items.

Persons exempted from income tax are also exempted from the minimum tax. These include employment income, rental income, businesses under extractives and those registered under turnover tax.

The VTDP will run up to December 31, 2023. Wang’ondu noted increased interest in the programme.

“Those who make the full payment this year will get 100 per cent relief in penalties and interest, while those who pay next year and in 2023 will get relief of 50 per cent and 25 per cent respectively,” said Wang’ondu.

The digital service tax is charged at 1.5 per cent of the gross transaction value.

Related Topics
Digital Service Tax Voluntary Tax Disclosure Programme KRA
Share this story
Previous article
Brace for fresh round of fuel pump price hikes
Next article
Civil rights groups demand Google remove Trump's YouTube channel

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KRA puts the squeeze on retirees as tax holiday ends
KRA puts the squeeze on retirees as tax holiday ends

LATEST STORIES

Principles that have kept me in business for decades
Principles that have kept me in business for decades

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

5 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

8 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

11 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

17 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Principles that have kept me in business for decades

Ishaq Jumbe 13 minutes ago
Invest in yourself in 2021

Invest in yourself in 2021

Judith Mwobobia 43 minutes ago
Dark clouds as Ugandans face painful ballot test

Dark clouds as Ugandans face painful ballot test

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago
How Justice Mwilu has handled attempts to remove her

How Justice Mwilu has handled attempts to remove her

Kwamchetsi Makokha 1 hour ago

More stories

Brace for fresh round of fuel pump price hikes

By Macharia Kamau
Brace for fresh round of fuel pump price hikes

Volkswagen recalls 56,000 Golf models for software update

By Reuters
Volkswagen recalls 56,000 Golf models for software update

Kisumu plans bike-sharing as traders warm up to Sh450m park

By Kepher Otieno
Kisumu plans bike-sharing as traders warm up to Sh450m park

Covid-19: Lack of harmonised testing rates affect EAC businesses

By Standard Reporter
Covid-19: Lack of harmonised testing rates affect EAC businesses

Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump

By Reuters
Deutsche Bank will not do future business with Trump

Indonesia names first plane crash victim

By Reuters
Indonesia names first plane crash victim

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.