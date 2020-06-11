×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

By Reuters | December 26th 2020 at 10:41:18 GMT +0300

US President Donald Trump speaks in front of a "JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!" banner at a Trump re-election campaign event at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, US. August 20, 2020. [Reuters]

Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after US President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, protesting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.

Trump stunned Republicans and Democrats alike when he said this week he was unhappy with the massive bill, which provides $892 billion in badly needed coronavirus relief, including extending special unemployment benefits expiring on December 26, and $1.4 trillion for normal government spending.

Without Trump’s signature, about 14 million people could lose those extra benefits, according to Labor Department data. A partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless Congress can agree a stop-gap government funding bill before then.

After months of wrangling, Republicans and Democrats agreed to the package last weekend, with the support of the White House. Trump, who hands over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, did not object to terms of the deal before Congress voted it through on Monday night.

But since then he has complained that the bill gives too much money to special interests, cultural projects and foreign aid, while its one-time $600 stimulus checks to millions of struggling Americans were too small. He has demanded that be raised to $2,000.

Read More

“Why would politicians not want to give people $2,000, rather than only $600? ...Give our people the money!” the billionaire president tweeted on Christmas Day, much of which he spent golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Many economists agree the bill’s aid is too low but say the immediate support is still welcome and necessary.

A source familiar with the situation said Trump’s objection to the bill caught many White House officials by surprise. While the outgoing president’s strategy for the bill remains unclear, he has not vetoed it and could still sign it in coming days.

On Saturday, he was scheduled to remain in Mar-a-Lago, where the bill has been sent and awaits his decision. Biden, whose Nov. 3 electoral victory Trump refuses to acknowledge, is spending the holiday in his home state of Delaware and had no public events scheduled for Saturday.

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
?Donald Trump Jobs COVID-19 Unemployment
Share this story
Previous article
Who will succeed John Cardinal Njue?
Next article
Coronavirus outbreak at UK's biggest Covid-19 lab which processes 70,000 tests a day

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 282 new cases, 91 recoveries
Covid-19: Kenya records 282 new cases, 91 recoveries

LATEST STORIES

Boat capsizes on Uganda's Lake Albert, killing 26
Boat capsizes on Uganda's Lake Albert, killing 26

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

11 hours ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

3 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

5 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

10 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Anne Atieno 1 day ago
The silver lining during pandemic

The silver lining during pandemic

Standard Team 1 day ago
Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Standard Team 1 day ago
VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

Jael Musumba 1 day ago

More stories

My father’s death shaped my passion for medicine career

By Mumo Munuve
My father’s death shaped my passion for medicine career

MySpace warms the heart of man with hearing complications

By Fredrick Obura
MySpace warms the heart of man with hearing complications

KQ management in talks with pilots over China's Covid-19 rules

By Standard Team
KQ management in talks with pilots over China's Covid-19 rules

Pilots association threatens to paralyse KQ China operations

By Fredrick Obura
Pilots association threatens to paralyse KQ China operations

Secretary-General appoints Siddharth Chatterjee UN Resident Coordinator in China

By Standard Reporter
Secretary-General appoints Siddharth Chatterjee UN Resident Coordinator in China

Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

By Reuters
Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.