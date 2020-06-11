×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court saves Uchumi from auctioneers

By Everlyne Kwamboka | December 22nd 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The High Court has saved the cash-strapped Uchumi Supermarkets’ assets from the auctioneer’s hammer over rent arrears.

This is after the court found Townsville Holdings Ltd disobeyed an order barring any landlord from exercising any act of forfeiture, or even distress for rent without reference to or consent of the supervisor of the company or approval of the court.

Justice Alfred Mabeya, sitting in Nairobi, also barred the landlord from harassing the supermarket until the court issues further orders.

In the case, the High Court had in July ordered that all claims before March 2 valued at more than Sh3 billion be settled in terms of the Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

Read More

Justice Mary Kasango had said in Uchumi’s insolvency petition that CVA be renewed after every six months.

The court also ordered that landlords may exercise a right of forfeiture by peaceable re-entry only with the consent of the supervisor or the court.

Uchumi had leased Townsville property for two years and three months, a contract that was to end on October 31.

The retailer is currently operating seven branches at Aga Khan Walk, Adams, Jogoo Road, Meru, Eldoret, Nairobi West and Lang’ata. 

Judith Matata, the supermarket’s legal officer said the relationship between Uchumi and the landlord had been smooth for over 20 years until it started facing payment challenges last year.

“This has been made worse by Covid-19 which has ravaged businesses world over,” she said, adding that the landlord had been threatening Uchumi with distress for rent as well as eviction.

Uchumi was ordered to vacate the premises. And a day to the expiry of the contract, Chador Auctioneers moved in and proclaimed properties belonging to the supermarket.

Aggrieved by the auctioneer’s notice, the retail chain sought court’s intervention on grounds that the CVA court order was not adhered to by the landlord.

In a ruling delivered on December 14, Justice Mabeya said the landlord’s action contravened orders issued by the court in July.

“This court cannot fold its hands on the altar of technicality and allow the respondent blatantly disobey a court order.

"Court orders, however detestable, must be obeyed for the sake of the rule of law,” he ruled.

Related Topics
Uchumi Uchumi Supermarkets Justice Mary Kasango
Share this story
Previous article
Why rural folk should not be intimidated by Nairobians
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EADB defends judge Tuju wants fired over Sh1.6b case
EADB defends judge Tuju wants fired over Sh1.6b case

LATEST STORIES

Thank God we are still alive, enjoy Christmas
Thank God we are still alive, enjoy Christmas

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

16 hours ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

5 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

11 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

11 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why prostate care should be a priority

Why prostate care should be a priority
Gatonye Gathura 13 hours ago
Is vitiligo curable?

Is vitiligo curable?
Graham Kajilwa 15 hours ago
Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden

Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden
Renson Mnyamwezi 1 day ago
Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother

Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother
Fred Kibor 1 day ago

More stories

Homeboyz lists over 63 million shares on Nairobi bourse

By Peter Theuri
Homeboyz lists over 63 million shares on Nairobi bourse

Spare SMEs from paying turnover tax, says lobby

By Peter Theuri
Spare SMEs from paying turnover tax, says lobby

US current account widens sharply in third quarter

By Reuters
US current account widens sharply in third quarter

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

By Winnie Makena
How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

By Josphat Thiong'o
Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

Global chip shortage threatens production of computers

By Reuters
Global chip shortage threatens production of computers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.