Zoom's Christmas gift: no cap on call lengths over the holidays

By Reuters | December 18th 2020 at 14:13:06 GMT +0300

Zoom

Friends and families kept apart by COVID this Christmas and New Year will not find their virtual gatherings over Zoom cut short by the usual 40-minute limit for free subscribers.

Zoom Video Communications Inc, whose technology has become a feature of household get togethers in 2020’s socially distanced world, said it was removing the time limit for its free accounts on all meetings globally for the holiday season.

This covers the Christian celebrations of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the end of Hannukah for Jews and Kwanzaa marked by African-Americans, as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. All of them fall in late December or early January.

The coronavirus pandemic has roared to new highs around the world during a second wave, forcing many people to stay home and plan gatherings with friends and family over the Internet instead.

“Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short,” a Zoom spokesman said.

Alphabet’s Google Meet has already said free users would not have to limit conversations to 60 minutes till March.

Microsoft Teams and Cisco’s Webex, who have usage grow during the pandemic, have so far not announced any relaxation in meeting length caps.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Zoom Covid-19 Microsoft Teams Webex
Second Covid-19 vaccine to be tried in Kenya

Zoom's Christmas gift: no cap on call lengths over the holidays

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

2 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

7 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

8 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment
Winnie Makena 7 hours ago
Kenyan charged with plotting to attack US

Kenyan charged with plotting to attack US
Daniel Wesangula 14 hours ago
Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment

Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment
Josphat Thiong'o 14 hours ago
The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 1 day ago

