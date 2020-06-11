×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Telecoms in court to overturn MultiChoice piracy sites order

By Kamau Muthoni | December 17th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Internet service providers want High Court judge Wilfrida Okwany to review an order to block 141 online sites. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Two internet service providers have gone back to court seeking to set aside orders requiring them to block 141 online sites alleged to air pirated content owned by MultiChoice.

Safaricom has appealed the decision, arguing that the High Court failed to allow it to argue its case. Jamii Telecom has gone to the same court seeking a review of the orders.

Safaricom, in its appeal filed by lawyer Geoffrey Imende, faults Justice Wilfrida Okwany for issuing the orders. The telco said Justice Okwany failed to consider that the pay-TV firm did not provide proof that it owned the content on the sites or authority from content owners to sue on their behalf.

The telco argues that the contested sites have various games other than football, which would expose it to either litigation or a backlash from the subscribers. “As a result of the foregoing, the mandatory injunction issued by the superior court exposes the applicant to great risk, as he may take down content which does not belong to the first respondent, exposing itself to the possibility of criminal or civil sanctions and backlash from its subscribers,” argued the telco.

Read More

The lawyer noted that though it had taken steps to obey court orders by seeking additional information on the sites, there was a likelihood of Safaricom bosses being cited for contempt of court.

“The applicant is at risk of being found in contempt of the orders issued by the superior court, and this may irreparably harm and damage the reputation they have built in the global telecommunications industry,” he said.

Jamii Telcom, through lawyer Andrew Musangi, urged the court to temporarily stop implementation of its orders and review them.

“The applicant (Jamii) prays for this court to review and set aside the interim mandatory injunction granted on November 26,” Musangi argued.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice has gone back to court seeking to punish Safaricom and Jamii Telecom bosses, claiming they have not obeyed orders issued on November 26.

Through its lawyer Eddie Omondi, the pay-TV firm argues that although Safaricom has shown willingness to cooperate, it has not blocked the sites despite being offered additional information.

Jamii Telecom, however, said it was impossible to comply. “It is now apparent the first respondent’s engagement of the applicant was a purely staling gimmick and that it has never intended to comply with the court order," argued Mr Omondi.

MultiChoice sued Safaricom and Jamii Telecom over copyright infringement. The case will put to test the effectiveness of the Copyright Act 2019 in addressing such disputes.

MultiChoice wants the court to compel the two firms to block access to websites streaming matches pirated from its SuperSport channels

Safaricom and Jamii Telecom denied infringing Multichoice’s copyright, arguing their role was to provide internet to clients and have no control over what they do with it.

They said Communications Authority was best placed to block any sites or pull down any content infringing Multichoice’s rights. The sites, they said,  do not belong to them.

Related Topics
Safaricom Jamii Telecom
Share this story
Previous article
Sonko past haunts him, Senate to seal his fate
Next article
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Foreign investors dominate bourse weekly trading activity
Foreign investors dominate bourse weekly trading activity

LATEST STORIES

Man killed over Sh50 balance
Man killed over Sh50 balance

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

16 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 39 minutes ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 39 minutes ago
How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim

How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim
Babere Chacha and John Wahome 39 minutes ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 39 minutes ago

More stories

Kenya eyes EA market with new leather rules

By James Wanzala
Kenya eyes EA market with new leather rules

These are the key skills employers require

By Awal Mohammed
These are the key skills employers require

Co-op Bank ventures into global money transfer deal

By Standard Reporter
Co-op Bank ventures into global money transfer deal

Survey: Employers go for new skills post covid

By Awal Mohammed
Survey: Employers go for new skills post covid

EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021

By Reuters
EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021

The role of business in vaccinating the world

By Ravi Kumar S
The role of business in vaccinating the world
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.