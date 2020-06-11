EABC roots for harmonised tax

The East African Business Council (EABC) wants taxes to be harmonised within the East African Community and states to improve ease of doing business to lure more investors.

The region offers a market of more than 177.2 million people with a combined output of about $200 billion (Sh20 trillion).

“Addressing the cost of doing business such as energy and infrastructure issues and ensuring stable human capital development will entice investors to come to East Africa,” said EABC Chief Executive Peter Mathuki during a virtual conference on trade and investment.

The conference attracted investment authorities, government officials, development partners and investors.

