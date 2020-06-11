×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Williamson Tea posts Sh34m profit

By Frankline Sunday | November 26th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Part of the 4,000 power panels installed on a 2.5 acre piece of land at Williamson Tea Company. [File, Standard]

Listed company Williamson Tea has posted Sh33.9 million in profit after tax for the six months ending September 30, 2020.

The firm attributed the earnings to favourable weather conditions which boosted yields.

According to the latest financial earnings report, the company recorded Sh1.9 billion in revenues in the period under review, up from Sh1.3 billion - with operating losses standing at Sh17.6 billion.

“Turnover increased for the six months compared to last year on the back of favourable weather conditions and strong support from our smallholder farmers,” said the company in a statement accompanying the results yesterday.

Read More

“Despite record low prices in the market place due to high supply-side and financial uncertainties attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, the group has managed a modest profit through diligent selling, quality controls and prudent cost savings.”

Tea production

Data from a national statistician, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates tea production in the country registered an increase this year despite the disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Tea production increased by 34.5 per cent from 106,314 tonnes in the second quarter of 2019 to 143,037 tonnes in the period under review,” said KNBS.

However, export challenges and a glut in the international market eroded earnings with many companies in the country posting losses.

The firm also approved the liquidation of its generator sales unit. “Subsequent to these half-year results, the board of directors who had considered and approved the voluntary winding up of the generator sales and service segment of the business initiated the liquidation process,” said Williamson Tea in a statement signed by Company Secretary G K Masaki.

The company, in its financial projection, said the business outlook remained 'very difficult'.

Related Topics
Williamson Tea KNBS Profit
Share this story
Previous article
Leaders call for more works to reopen schools
Next article
Court stops trader's eviction from disputed land

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Most State firms in the red as profits drop 91pc
Most State firms in the red as profits drop 91pc

LATEST STORIES

Assembly kicks out acting clerk
Assembly kicks out acting clerk

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

9 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

17 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

17 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike

Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike
Daniel Chege and Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m

City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m
Paul Ogemba 1 hour ago
Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything

Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything
Graham Kajilwa 1 hour ago
Corona sinks 2 million Kenyans into poverty

Corona sinks 2 million Kenyans into poverty
Dominic Omondi 1 hour ago

Read More

Kenya’s MICE reforms lauded

Business News

Kenya’s MICE reforms lauded

Kenya’s MICE reforms lauded

Electricity demand rises sharply as economy picks up pace

Business News

Electricity demand rises sharply as economy picks up pace

Electricity demand rises sharply as economy picks up pace

Mombo Sacco: A sacco built for the way we live now

Business News

Mombo Sacco: A sacco built for the way we live now

Mombo Sacco: A sacco built for the way we live now

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.