×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cane farmers ask MPs not to reject new sugar reforms

By Correspondent | November 24th 2020 at 10:30:00 GMT +0300

A farmers lobby wants Members of Parliament from Sugar growing areas to reject the nullification of the Sugar Regulation Policy that is set to be discussed in parliament today.

Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisations (KNASFO) Chairman Saul Busolo, in a statement, said the annulment of the Sugar Regulation Policy is being driven by the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Senate, terming the lawmakers a threat to the sugar cane industry.

This comes barely a month after 6,000 Sugarcane farmers from various associations signed a petition to the Senate, supporting Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya's gazettement of the regulations. The farmers, in their petition to the Senate asked the CoG not to interfere with CS Munya’s reform agenda in the sugar sector.

Mr Busolo said the sector has become a fault-line running through the CoG, Senate Agriculture Committees and Kilimo House. “It is now a political weapon of the political class to fight Agriculture CS’ reform agenda in the sub-sector,” said Busolo

CS Munya’s gazettement of sugar regulations paves way for the leasing of State-owned millers. The CoG and Senate, in a recent meeting, rejected the regulations, citing lack of compliance with the constitution.

Read More

Busolo said such move dampens investments in the sub-sector. “In the case of The Crops (Sugar) (General) Regulations 2020, that means rejection of weekly payments, contractual farming, negotiations about the pricing of cane in which even the CoG is a member,” he noted.

He said CoG and Senate have not met stakeholders in the sugar industry to discuss the issue.

Mr Busolo noted that key private sector players who supply 92 per cent of the raw materials to sugar factories support the regulations.  

Related Topics
Agriculture Sugarcane farming KNASFO
Share this story
Previous article
Biden names John Kerry as US climate envoy
Next article
Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya needs robust push of agricultural insurance to fight hunger
Kenya needs robust push of agricultural insurance to fight hunger

LATEST STORIES

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'
Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

7 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

13 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

15 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

15 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus
Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
We will not open schools, Knut says

We will not open schools, Knut says
Augustine Oduor 2 hours ago
Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills
Martin Ndlovu 3 hours ago
How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness

How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness
Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago

Read More

Government partially lifts ban on logging

Business News

Government partially lifts ban on logging

Government partially lifts ban on logging

G20 to extend debt relief to mid-2021, pushes private sector to help

Business News

G20 to extend debt relief to mid-2021, pushes private sector to help

G20 to extend debt relief to mid-2021, pushes private sector to help

Farmers demand investigations into factory fire incident

Business News

Farmers demand investigations into factory fire incident

Farmers demand investigations into factory fire incident

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.