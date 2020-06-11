Glovo expands operations in Kenya

Glovo has announced its operations will extend to the towns of Eldoret and Kisumu this month.

The expansion in Kenya follows the firm’s launch in Kampala, Uganda in October.

The delivery platform has expanded its footprint across Africa, with Uganda as the second country in East Africa and the fifth in Africa for the firm.

Read More

"We are very excited about the launches in Eldoret and Kisumu, which represents a key part of plan, to bring our world-class delivery service to as many potential users as possible,” said Priscilla Muhiu, the General Manager for Glovo Kenya.

Glovo is an on-demand delivery platform that allows customers to buy, collect, and send any product or item within their town.