×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Transport CS backs Bill to nationalise Kenya Airways

By Grace Ng'ang'a | November 19th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. [File, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has thrown his weight behind the proposed National Aviation Management Bill, 2020 on the nationalisation of Kenya Airways (KQ).  

The Bill, which is currently being subjected to the second round of public participation, proposes the exclusion of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) from a new holding company as part of the nationalisation of the national carrier.

The new company, Aviation Holding Company, will own the Kenya Aviation Corporation and oversee the country’s aviation assets.

Read More

The Bill also proposes the formation of a National Civil Aviation Council to be chaired by the president with the mandate to review the sector’s policies.

According to CS Macharia, the proposed law will help to improve KQ’s competitiveness globally. “The Bill will facilitate the strategic transformation of the aviation sector in the country by consolidating our assets, thereby generating greater synergies from the joint operations of these assets,” the CS told the National Assembly Transport Committee at Parliament Buildings yesterday.

The Bill has elicited varied reactions, with lawyers demanding that plans to nationalise the carrier be put on hold and the Bill withdrawn altogether. With the backing of aviation experts, they say KQ being a private entity, MPs have no mandate to solve its problems.

Among their concerns are proposals to exempt the aviation holding company from certain provisions of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, the State Corporation Act and the Companies Act.

But Macharia said the move would see Kenya join other countries like Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates whose aviation industries are thriving, thanks to similar steps.

Related Topics
Kenya Airways National Aviation Management Bill James Macharia
Share this story
Previous article
Nairobi traders face hefty taxes to fund budget
Next article
KMC clears farmers’ debt after military take over

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA
More jobs at risk in aviation sector, warns IATA

LATEST STORIES

It's race against time ahead of Mombasa championships
It's race against time ahead of Mombasa championships

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

2 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

10 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

10 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 22 minutes ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 22 minutes ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 22 minutes ago
Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby

Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby
Anyango Atieno 22 minutes ago

Read More

Brewer raises barley, sorghum demand after bars reopen

Business

Brewer raises barley, sorghum demand after bars reopen

Brewer raises barley, sorghum demand after bars reopen

Sidian net profit declines to Sh8 million

Business

Sidian net profit declines to Sh8 million

Sidian net profit declines to Sh8 million

County joins Sh5b drive to lift women and youth enterprises

Business

County joins Sh5b drive to lift women and youth enterprises

County joins Sh5b drive to lift women and youth enterprises

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.