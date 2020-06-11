×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Calls for collaboration dominate Kisumu investment summit

By Fredrick Obura | November 18th 2020 at 09:54:48 GMT +0300

Principal Secretary for ICT and Innovation and Youth Affairs, Jerome Ochieng

KISUMU, KENYA: The government has called for increased public-private partnerships across the country in efforts to promote innovation in Kenya.

While citing the rapid growth of digital innovations across the country, Principal Secretary for ICT and Innovation and Youth Affairs, Jerome Ochieng said it will be easier for both public and private organisations to work together under a properly established framework for growth and sustainability.  

The PS noted that a streamlined path for engagement between the country’s innovators- both in national and county governments will be instrumental in establishing a strong foundation for the country going forward.

Read More

Jerome also stressed the need to have start-ups information stored in the government database, saying it will make it easier to pilot solutions in different government facilities to increase opportunities and success.

Addressing participants during this year’s Lake Basin Innovation and Investment Week (LBIIW) which started on Tuesday and PS Ochieng indicated that the success rate of start-ups working with the government is relatively higher compared to those that are not unknown. The forum is being held virtually.

“Once a government comes as a first client in any innovation approach, there is a likelihood of quick growth compared to a start-up working alone. The point of interaction between innovators and the government makes it easier for these solutions to be supported and piloted in various government entities,” he said, adding that a structured way of engagement will also increase transparency.

“I have been receiving requests from many people who want to get helped with their start-ups. If we streamline the way innovators engage the government, that would be a very good start point. It will also increase the transparency, hence building a fairly competitive environment for all,” he added.

In his address, the PS indicated that the partnerships with the government also places innovators at vantage positions as envisaged in the country’s digital economy blueprint.

The session themed Aligning Policies, Governance Structures and Public/Private Partnerships in Building Economic Resilience in the LREB (Lake Region Economic Basin) was also attended by Kisumu County Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyongo, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) CEO, Eng. John Tanui, and SNDBX CEO Joram Mwinamo were all speakers at the forum.

On his part, Prof. Nyong’o urged innovators to work towards developing the best solutions that can be adopted globally. He pointed out that collaborations, training of innovators, and exposure of their solutions to the international market will increase the competitiveness of their innovations.

Governor Nyong’o asked stakeholders in the education sector to include innovation in the curriculum to streamline the innovation space in Kenya as part of nurturing and growing the digital space.

KoTDA CEO, Eng. Tanui indicated that through Konza, the government has put in place key measures that give priority to innovators.

“The home of the Silicon Savanna is taking shape and in the coming days, we are going to be stationing new start-ups in our headquarters for more opportunities. We have put in place elaborate measures so that other innovators can also learn and interact with both government and foreign entities on innovation,” he said.

He revealed that KoTDA is working with about 15 innovators to develop solutions geared towards establishing their presence at Konza Technopolis and also accelerate their growth from normal start-ups to national innovation firms.

The CEO added that apart from hosting the National Data Centre, KoTDA is also working to establish the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), which will be instrumental in supporting innovation hubs in Kenya.

Eng. Tanui also indicated that an open forum by national and county government together with the innovators will increase opportunities in all areas, in the process building solutions that will create more job opportunities for the youth.

The Lake Region Innovation and Investment Week (LBIIW) has brought together entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, policymakers, government, development agencies, and other ecosystem players who hold conversations that spur economic growth of the Lake Victoria Basin, through innovative business models, digitization, SME financing, and local manufacturing.

Related Topics
Konza Anyang Nyongo
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya volleyball legend is dead
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis
Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investors to Konza Technopolis

LATEST STORIES

Deaf couple fights eviction from rental house
Deaf couple fights eviction from rental house

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 day ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

9 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why your business loan application was rejected

Why your business loan application was rejected
Winnie Makena 1 hour ago
Eulogy is proof I was married to soldier - woman

Eulogy is proof I was married to soldier - woman
Daniel Chege 1 hour ago
Entrepreneur's search for a stable job birthed restaurants idea

Entrepreneur's search for a stable job birthed restaurants idea
Ishaq Jumbe 2 hours ago
Rare white giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device

Rare white giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device
Standard Reporter 10 hours ago

Read More

Facebook, Twitter CEO's to testify over content moderation

Sci & Tech

Facebook, Twitter CEO's to testify over content moderation

Facebook, Twitter CEO's to testify over content moderation

Apple products worth Sh724m stolen in a daring raid

Sci & Tech

Apple products worth Sh724m stolen in a daring raid

Apple products worth Sh724m stolen in a daring raid

Kenya among top startup funds destination in Africa: Survey

Sci & Tech

Kenya among top startup funds destination in Africa: Survey

Kenya among top startup funds destination in Africa: Survey

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.