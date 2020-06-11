×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya among top startup funds destination in Africa: Survey

By Fredrick Obura | November 17th 2020 at 13:06:05 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: African-founded startups continue to draw attraction from American, European, and Asian funds as foreign players penetrate the market.

A Google and IFC report dubbed e-Conomy 2020 paints a picture of the hurdles startups undergo in securing funds. Over 80 per cent of respondents agree it is not easy gaining access to funds while only 2.1 per cent haven’t had any difficulty in accessing funds for their startups.

Read More

The first quarter of 2020 closed with Sh38.2 billion of total funding, according to a study by Briter Bridges, with South Africa Sh12.2 billion, Nigeria (Sh8 billion), Kenya (Sh6.7 billion), and Egypt (Sh5.5 billion) leading the way as the top funding destinations.

These same countries also collectively received the largest share of funding in 2019.

While January and February funding numbers in 2020 were mostly in line with expectations, March saw 80 per cent drop in funding, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached the continent.

Notable rounds in the first quarter of 2020 are Jumo’s Sh6 billion debt and equity finance round in South Africa, Flutterwave’s Sh3.8 billion round in Nigeria, and Sendy’s Sh2.1 billion round in Kenya.

African startups raised Sh15.6 billion in the second quarter of 2020, according to findings from a Briter Bridges study.
Their study also shows a 60 per cent decrease in quarter two funding from their first-quarter report.

In light of COVID-19, healthtech startups saw some of the largest funding rounds in the second half. In May alone, Ghana’s mPharma brought in Sh1.8 billion while two startups from Nigeria, 54gene, and Helium Health brought in Sh1.6 billion and Sh1 billion respectively.

The full impact of COVID-19 is yet to be realised, and as investors become more risk-averse amid economic uncertainty, the landscape will likely shift away from early- and seed-stage investments and toward companies that are more established and with clearer paths to profitability.

Early estimates by the accelerator AfricArena predict that startups across the continent could lose up to 40 per cent of funding or Sh87 billion this year, with full economic recovery not expected until 2022.

The e-Conomy Africa 2020 report is a unique collaboration between Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) which provides a timely analysis of Africa’s current Internet landscape.

The report calls for tech companies, investors, and governments to join in supporting dynamic African entrepreneurs who are driving economic growth, fueled by a fast-growing population of an increasingly urban and educated consumer.

Challenges across the continent

Historically, African startups have faced many challenges in securing funding. Key issues include insufficient seed funding, limited follow-on funding, and a lack of angel investors. Angel investment from high-net-worth individuals is virtually non-existent in some parts of the continent. Some ecosystem stakeholders attribute this to local investors’ risk-averse nature, while others note that unintentional bias skews funding opportunities toward entrepreneurs with male, urban, internationally educated, or expat backgrounds.

Another difficulty is the lack of uniformity in corporate structures across Africa’s 54 countries, which creates challenges in scaling operations across the continent. Because of banking regulations and intellectual property (IP) laws, the speed of business can be painfully slow.

Some measures have been taken to change this. In one such instance, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in 2017 implemented IP exchange control approvals to ease the process of getting IP transferred out of South Africa.

Now, certain authorized dealers, in addition to SARB, can grant approvals, reducing the time it takes to process requests by 75 per cent.

This change should also help startups looking to source funding offshore.

Many investors are also unfamiliar with the regional investment landscape and business challenges that startups encounter, such as longer times to exit. Other challenges include incorporating overseas, to help facilitate payments from customers; business growth; and attracting investors.

However, solutions are emerging to simplify the process of getting a startup off the ground, which has helped numerous startups in Africa incorporate their businesses in the U.S., providing easier access to investment funds and the global venture capital markets.

Possible solutions to these hurdles are the new funds being created to address financing needs, especially foreign and local funds that focus specifically on the African startup ecosystem.

According to a study conducted by Crunchbase, there are 51 Africa-focused venture capital funds globally. Just under half of these funds — 22 or 43 per cent — are headquartered on the continent and are managed by Africans. Of these 22, nine are less than five years old.

“Once more capital becomes publicly available and disbursed, startups will begin to more broadly realise and receive investor support.”

Related Topics
Google IFC e-Conomy 2020
Share this story
Previous article
Nobel body urges peace in Ethiopia where laureate engaged in conflict
Next article
Bus company ordered to pay minor Sh4 million

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tougher new rules for tech giants, more power to enforcers
Tougher new rules for tech giants, more power to enforcers

LATEST STORIES

Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer
Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

22 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 3 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 4 hours ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 6 hours ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 8 hours ago

Read More

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19

Sci & Tech

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of COVID-19

Google curtails free photo storage, pushes users to buy more space

Sci & Tech

Google curtails free photo storage, pushes users to buy more space

Google curtails free photo storage, pushes users to buy more space

ByteDance gets 15-day extension on US order to divest TikTok

Sci & Tech

ByteDance gets 15-day extension on US order to divest TikTok

ByteDance gets 15-day extension on US order to divest TikTok

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.