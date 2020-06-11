×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

By Dominic Omondi | November 12th 2020 at 01:00:00 GMT +0300

Customers wait to be served in the banking hall at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Kencom branch in Nairobi. [Photo, Courtesy]

KCB recorded a 43 per cent drop in net profit in the first nine months of this year, posting Sh10.9 billion after it set aside a big chunk of cash for possible defaults.

The lender, which is grappling with the effects of Covid-19, posted Sh19.2 billion in September last year. Loan loss provision during this period increased more than three times to Sh20 billion in a period that saw lenders restructure loans running into billions of shillings.

KCB Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said this had been a challenging year for business, staff, customers and the economy, a situation that has seen the lender forego some earnings.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“The pandemic has had a deep socio-economic impact and hence our decision to stand with our stakeholders,” said Mr Oigara.KCB has restructured loans worth Sh105 billion to customers distressed by Covid-19, and increased provisions due to heightened risk of default

KCB’s income from fees and commissions also underperformed, largely due to the waiver of fees on transactions done on mobile phones as well as fees on restructuring.

However, net interest income increased 24 per cent to Sh47.9 billion from Sh38.7 billion, riding on additional interest from investments in government securities and lending.

Interest on loans rose by 12 per cent to Sh45.7 billion from Sh40.5 billion in September last year, which means customers were still servicing their loans

The lender raked in Sh16.8 billion from government securities in the period under review, from Sh10.1 billion, even as customer deposits increased to Sh772.6 billion, from Sh586.7 billion.

Interest on deposits rose to Sh15.4 billion from Sh12.7 billion in the same period last year. Loans and advances declined by 15 per cent to Sh577.5 billion compared to Sh686.4 billion.

Related Topics
KCB Coronavirus KCB loans
Share this story
Previous article
Banks lose Sh25b in 6 months
Next article
Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a return to Manchester United

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row
US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row

LATEST STORIES

KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning
KCB earnings shrink 43pc on higher loan provisioning

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

18 hours ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

3 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

3 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

3 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market

Prime hotel properties find no takers in weak auction market
Wainaina Wambu 2 hours ago
Iconic fig tree firmly rooted, road gives way

Iconic fig tree firmly rooted, road gives way
Josphat Thiong'o 2 hours ago
Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest

Scare of sleeping on trees to save harvest
Fred Kibor 2 hours ago
Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home

Kisumu seeks to ban burying dead at home
Kevine Omollo and Anne Atieno 2 hours ago

Read More

Expect no more bailouts, CS Yatani tells State agencies

Business News

Expect no more bailouts, CS Yatani tells State agencies

Expect no more bailouts, CS Yatani tells State agencies

How Kemsa bangled Sh9b PPEs tender

Business News

How Kemsa bangled Sh9b PPEs tender

How Kemsa bangled Sh9b PPEs tender

Banks lose Sh25b in 6 months

Business News

Banks lose Sh25b in 6 months

Banks lose Sh25b in 6 months

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.