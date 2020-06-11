PHOTOS: President Uhuru unveils Sh 6.6b upgraded rail stations in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Photo: Courtesy)

The estimated value of time lost to travel in Nairobi is between Sh80 million and Sh400 million per month with congestion costing the country about Sh50 million daily, President Uhuru has noted.

The loss he said has impacted adversely on the growth of the economy.

President Uhuru was speaking in Nairobi when he commissioned the new look Nairobi Central Railway Station and unveiled commuter rail service across 10 stations in the Nairobi Metropolitan region that will be served by modern trains, referred to as Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs).

The Nairobi Central Railway Station as well as the 10 stations were refurbished under the modernization program of the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service.

He said the stations on the new scheduled commuter rail service will provide enhanced transport in the high-density residential areas of Ruiru, Mwiki, Embakasi Village, Athi River, Kikuyu, Kahawa, Githurai, Dandora, Pipeline, and Donholm.

“These stations will also soon be served by 11 DMUs, of which five are being commissioned today,” he said.

The new commuter rail network, which will have day-long hourly train service to and from the 10 stations, will also be integrated with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that will connect the Nairobi Central Station with existing matatu and commuter bus termini.

The President said the Government has so far spent Sh 6.6 billion in upgrading the commuter rail stations within the Nairobi Metropolitan region, including the access roads as well as the integrated and modern ticketing system that accommodates offsite booking.

Inside upgraded Railway station in Nairobi (Photo: Courtesy)

“But we are comforted by the fact that these investments have already yielded great fruits. During the construction of these 10 commuter rail stations, we had an average of 50 workers per day engaged, culminating in over 180,000 direct jobs created and over 700,000 indirect jobs,” the President said.

He pointed out that the maintenance and upkeep of the stations was and will continue to be undertaken by the Kazi Mtaani youth.

He disclosed that in the next one year the scheduled commuter rail service will be extended to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, allowing airtravellers an alternative mode of transport to and from the airport without suffering the frustration of being caught up in the Mombasa Road traffic jam.

“While this extension is being constructed, high capacity buses will be stationed at Embakasi Village Station to provide direct transport services to and from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” he said. President Uhuru Kenyatta at the entry of one of the upgraded stations in Nairobi (PHOTO: Courtesy)

The President said by investing in an integrated transport network in cities and growing urban areas, the Government is giving citizens affordable and accessible pathways to conduct their business and social activities.

“We are also creating additional pathways for employment and economic development."

“In addition, since the completion of these projects, we have seen the revival of townships that had endured decades of reduced economic activity,” President Uhuru said. President Uhuru enjoying train ride on Tuesday in Nairobi (PHOTO: PSCU)

He noted that the current over-reliance on road transport has had negative impact on the environment, saying improving urban transport and mobility in Kenyan cities has economic as well as environmental conservation benefits.

Transport CS James Macharia said the launch of the Diesel Multiple Units is a major milestone in urban transport in the country.