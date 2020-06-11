×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Road gets rough for logistics firms amid Covid restrictions

By Wainaina Wambu | November 6th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Open container full of cardboard boxes and forklift truck lift up a stack of packages on pallet isolated on white background. Getty [Courtesy, Images, iStockphoto]

Supply chain costs for logistics businesses have shot up by 83 per cent even as trade volumes reduced.

This is according to a survey that assessed the Covid-19 impact on the logistics key areas such as service provision and distribution, commercial supply chains, humanitarian aid and consultancies.

Dubbed Covid-19 Impact on Supply Chains in East and Southern Africa, the study by Help Logistics, Shippers Council of Eastern Africa and the Inter-Agency Working Group showed changes in supply networks capacity with reductions in transport capacity and operating funds.

Read More

It found that cost and lead times increased across the regions with measures introduced to lessen the spread of Covid-19 reducing airfreight and road transport capacity.

Lead time refers to the period that it takes for goods to be delivered after a client’s order.

Of the businesses polled, 37 per cent reported a decrease in capacity of inventory storage, 14 per cent reported no change while 31 per cent reported increases.

The survey said organisations reduced stock holding levels to attain economic efficiencies by minimising inventory carrying costs, while still meeting demand.

Firms further reported reductions in capacity for road (74 per cent), air (71 per cent), and sea (61 per cent).

Pointing to fallen trade levels, a section of those polled noted reductions in exports at 70 per cent, imports at 59 per cent and 59 per cent in domestic volumes.

“Such significant reductions in the trade and flow of commodities across supply networks confirm the reduced trading environment, with lesser flows in the networks and consequent reductions in trade capital, supply chain development and supply chain effectiveness,” said the survey.

Related Topics
Covid-19 restrictions Logistics Business Covid-19 in Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
Tea factories haul Sh600m exports on SGR
Next article
Horticultural exports grow by Sh6b in first eight months

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19: 18 dead as Kenya records 276 new cases
Covid-19: 18 dead as Kenya records 276 new cases

LATEST STORIES

Ancient 'ninja' could vanquish superbugs
Ancient 'ninja' could vanquish superbugs

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

2 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

9 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

17 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

18 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenyan scientists race to find corona vaccine

Kenyan scientists race to find corona vaccine
Mercy Adhiambo 1 hour ago
Once-needy Pokot recalls the day Joe Biden changed his life

Once-needy Pokot recalls the day Joe Biden changed his life
Philip Mwakio 7 hours ago
Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage

Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage
Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma

Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma
Mercy Kahenda 1 day ago

Read More

Foundation gives Sh25m for new mothers

Business

Foundation gives Sh25m for new mothers

Foundation gives Sh25m for new mothers

Rai to supply Webuye paper mill with power from his sugar factory

Business

Rai to supply Webuye paper mill with power from his sugar factory

Rai to supply Webuye paper mill with power from his sugar factory

Tea factories haul Sh600m exports on SGR

Business

Tea factories haul Sh600m exports on SGR

Tea factories haul Sh600m exports on SGR

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.